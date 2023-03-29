Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas was among the top female style influencers who attended blogger Nkonkonsa's birthday party

The award-winning screen diva looked gorgeous in a white corseted dress styled with an expensive designer bag

Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly called Nkonkonsa, is one of the top celebrity bloggers and entertainment pundits in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas looked breathtaking in a corseted dress at celebrity blogger Nkonkonsa's birthday party.

The influential celebrity with many ambassadorial deals wore a white dress that flaunted her cleavage to the month's birthday party.

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas slays in beautiful outfits. Sources: @ronnieiseverywhere @nikkisamonas

Source: Instagram

Nikki Samonas styled her thigh-high dress with gold high heels and a black Yves Saint Laurent bag as she hung out with some Ghanaian bloggers at the event.

The 37-year-old wore a short black bob hairstyle, heavy makeup and red lipstick to complete her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Nikki Samonas' look at Nkonkonsa's birthday party

official_glamour_hut

But it’s not nice. Too much skin showing . Someone’s husband's party. Boi3

elll_dina

.. wakc turkey aba anaa

rockangel362

She is beautiful always ❤️❤️

mzgoldenhair

This Woman is in a whole mood. Always funny

bidazzle0

She’s very funny

bellajohnson6218

Nikki is one of the nicest people

Nikki Samonas looks incredible in a yellow cutout dress.

The style influencer modelled in a custom-made yellow dress while showing off her cleavage. Nikki Samonas looked stunning in smooth makeup and a shoulder-level bob hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Nikki Samonas looks gorgeous in a tie-and-dye outfit

Award-winning screen diva Nikki Samonas dressed down stylishly in a flared tie & dye dress. The puff sleeves dress with a w-shaped neckline also has cutout features.

Nikki Samonas rocks a blue sleeveless dress

Nikki Samonas looked effortlessly chic in a blue sleeveless tassel dress and a South African-inspired necklace.

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas looks regal in an African print dress

The celebrity fashion model looked gorgeous as always in an African print dress with pockets. Nikki Samonas wore a customized necklace for this look. She wore simple black strappy shoes to complete her look.

United Showbiz Host MzGee And Salma Mumin Show Skin In White Stylish Outfits At Nkonkonsa's Birthday Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin who stole the show in a backless dress during blogger Nkonkonsa's birthday celebration on March 28, 2023.

MzGee, a media personality, and Nikki Samonas, an actress, didn't disappoint in their stylish attire at the lovely occasion.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana and KOD, two prominent musicians who have won awards, looked chic in simple outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh