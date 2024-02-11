A-lister Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown wants to break the internet with her stunning suit ensemble

The talented television host wore a beautiful outfit and expensive designer shoes for a new photoshoot

YOLO star Fella Makafui and other celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

Ghanaian actress and host of the popular entertainment show Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown has released the official flyer as she shares details about the new season.

The 46-year-old looked younger than her age as she wore a tailored-to-fit long-sleeve jacket and form-fitting plaid skirt for the viral photos.

Nana Ama McBrown looks elegant in classy outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown wore a charming braided hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to compliment her look.

She accessorised with glittering stud earrings, two bracelets and beautiful gold rings as she flaunted her new polished nails.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish two-piece outfit

Nana Ama McBrown is among the few female celebrities who love experimenting with her different coloured hairstyles.

In a lovely photo, the mother-of-one wore a blue lace and black leather jacket paired with white pants.

For this photoshoot, the famous Kumawood actress rocked black high heels with gold designs.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian fashion designer Lauren Haute Couture has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's new photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Laurenhautecouture stated:

Elegance, Sophistication, Impeccable Style ~The Lauren Woman Is a sight to behold @iamamamcbrown ❤️

Dormenyoama stated:

Ama foɔ deɛ Ghana is ours

Jennifer Jenny stated:

Saturday born, but your date of birth and your age doesn't fall on Saturday

sikaba_bills stated:

What a beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️

afia_dacostaa stated:

Beauty from above

godwin_daterush stated:

Beauty overload❤️

complete_lookzgh stated:

Elegance ❤

sinamb2 stated:

And you are Beautiful, Ama Ghana

agnesagyei2 stated:

Ama Beautiful

Sikapaagudie stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️Empress 1

Ankomahmanica stated:

Nana, please dash me this dress, please

richies_artistry stated:

❤️❤️❤️ woman of Golden Heart

