Ghanaian actress and wife of blogger Nkonkonsa looked elegant in a white outfit after welcoming her second child

The celebrity mother is one of the fashionable female celebrities with thriving businesses in Ghana

The adorable celebrity couple looked stunning together at the star-studded birthday party on March 28, 2023

The newest celebrity mom, Victoria Lebene, looked classy in a white outfit as she stepped on the red carpet at her husband's birthday party.

The actress and beauty entrepreneur Victoria Lebene wore impeccable outfits during her pregnancy journey as she posted hilarious TikTok videos with her staff.

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene and blogger Nkonkonsa slay in white outfits. Sources: @victorialebene @zionfelix

The fashionista wore a white three-quarte sleeve top with ruffles and matching trousers. The outspoken actress looked glamorous in her ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup for the star-studded event.

She completed her look with her white mules with beaded embellishment designs while rocking a red clutch purse.

Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly called Nkonkonsa looked dapper in a stylish white agbada and Mobotu hat for the memorable event.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks splendid in blue black outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and style icon Jackie Appiah and movie producer Samira Yabuku graced the event in their stylish outfits.

Jackie Appiah wore a long-coloured hairstyle and sleek makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Samira Yabuku looked fantastic in a colourful two-piece outfit and matching headscarf for the birthday party.

Top media personalities Abeiku Santana and KOD spotted on the red carpet

Famous radio personalities and brand ambassadors Abeiku Aggrey Santana and Kofi Okyere Darko looked dapper in their custom-made outfits while chatting with the birthday celebrant Nkonkonsa.

