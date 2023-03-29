Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin stole the spotlight at blogger Nkonkonsa's birthday party with her backless dress

Media personality MzGee and actress Nikki Samonas didn't disappoint with their fashionable outfits at the beautiful event

Award-winning musician personalities, including Abeiku Aggrey Santana and KOD looked classy in stripped ensembles

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene threw a surprise birthday party for her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, on March 28, 2023, at the Airport West Hotel.

Award-winning media personalities and actors graced the plush event in beautiful outfits, expensive jewellery, and handbags.

Blogger Nkonkonsa, Victoria Lebene, Salma Mumin and MzGee look elegant in white outfits. Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Salma Mumin stole the show with her backless knee-level white dress and high heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Salma Mumin looked charming in a long silky straight fringe hairstyle and smooth makeup. The A-lister rocked a silver designer bag that matched her necklace and earrings.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee rocks a white jumpsuit

The new host of the famous United Showbiz program MzGee, stood out with her look at the event. She wore a ruched long-sleeve jumpsuit and lustrous coloured hairstyle styled with strappy high heels.

Beverly Afaglo stuns in a white pants suit.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo looked classy in a floral turtleneck camisole styled with a white blazer and pants. The entrepreneur wore red stilettos and a matching handbag for the star-studded event.

Nikki Samonas shows cleavage in a white dress.

The Single Not Searching star turned heads with her cleavage-baring outfit at the plush event. Nikki Samonas showed skin in a thigh-high white short dress styled with elegant gold high heels and a handbag.

Ghanaian Actress Salma Mumin Shows Off Tattoos As She Rocks A Military Uniform And GH¢46000 Christian Dior Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about A-lister Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin, who has added her name to the long list of female celebrities who openly display their tattoos on social media.

Salma Mumin, raised in Ghana's Upper West Region, has established herself as a fashion icon for young women in her community.

The voluptuous movie beauty has headquarters in East Legon, Ghana, where she runs a successful fashion company and a restaurant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh