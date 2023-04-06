A video of a lady getting ready to attend a wedding as a guest has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to drag the wedding guest over her choice of outfit

A viral video circulating on social media platforms features a wedding guest in a daring fashion choice.

The unidentified woman's outfit has sparked a flurry of reactions, with many criticising her for being inappropriate.

Photos of the wedding guest and a model Credit: PeopleImages @gossipmilltv (Instagram)

Source: UGC

In the video, she is seen getting assistance from two ladies to fit into the dress featuring a feather mono sleeve.

Also eye-catching is the plunging neckline which showed an ample amount of cleavage.

Check out the video below:

Social media users slam wedding guest over dress choice

booktwitch:

"What’s the work of my body guard!? No one should outshine my wife. I no call una for fashion show! Please, respect yourselves make I no come marry two."

iamdanekeh:

"She's going to Steal the Show definitely."

nkesii._:

"This one no be guest. This is an agent, she’s on a mission."

carphy_flinks:

"U dress too much on my wedding I tell bouncer to throw you from window."

ade___damola1:

"Nah to comot you from my wedding kini were gan."

b_olaye:

"She get plan."

doctall_kingsley:

"If you dress pass my wife, you are not coming into my reception."

pwettybeth:

"Person wen I go drive from gate which kind rubbish outfit be dat."

prankhottie:

"This is wrong in someone’s else happy day you wan snatchh her husband ni."

pearlz.xo:

"This is too extra."

sabitalk1:

"My wedding is coming up in November, if you dress like this come my wedding I’ll personally take off my suit and break 2 by 2 plank for your head, you can take me to court, I don’t care."

Source: Legit.ng