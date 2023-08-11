Ghanaian musician and BET winner Stonebwoy was among the top performers at 74 Wythe in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop

Stonebwoy put his best fashion foot forward as he rocked a stylish ensemble and expensive sunglasses

Some social media users have commented on the photos and videos posted by celebrity blogger Ronnie on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy continues to make the country proud as he projects his music on International platforms.

Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy wore a fashionable leather outfit in a star-studded event at 74 Wythe event centre.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and American musicians Ja Rule and Ashanti rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

He joined American singer Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas and rapper Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, better known by his stage name Ja Rule in Williamsburg in Brooklyn to join Universal Music Group as they celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop

He spotted a brown short-sleeve shirt paired with burgundy trousers that he styled with a stylish sunglasses.

The father-of-two Stonebwoy, accessorised his look with expensive customised diamond necklace, fashionable rings and jewelleries.

Ja Rule rocks matching two-piece outfit

American rapper Ja Rule looked dapper in a designer outfit, white sunglasses and white sneakers.

Ashanti performs one of her hit songs, titled Foolish, at the event

Ashanti wore a daring black bodysuit, black leather jacket styled with black boots. For accessories, she wore a round loop earrings and black sunglasses.

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy and Ashanti's performance in the US

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Johnklu stated:

Bhim ❤️

Kennethashiakwei stated:

MORE BLESSINGS ARE COMING

beatyjones9303 stated:

Ashanti is ageless mehnn... Well done 1Gad

doreennyarko73 stated:

You are blessed beyond measure, Bhim, to the whole wiase

essien_the_boy stated:

You see the hard work @stonebwoy is putting into his craft..and the connection he is building

Hawa. Hilda stated:

That is how God works. My brother

Wisen stated:

Well, small beginnings don’t predict the future

occupygh_stated:

Fire

surviva_studioz stated:

greatness

banahene__motors stated:

Rule baby

Source: YEN.com.gh