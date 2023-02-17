A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging after she advised prospective news weds regarding plans for their wedding

In a video on TikTok, the lady said the cost of dresses and make-up should be absorbed in the budget of planning the wedding and not be left to the bridesmaids

Netizens who reacted to the video remain divided on the viewpoints of the lady on the cost of weddings

A Ghanaian lady has appealed to prospective newly weds to ensure that they factor in the cost of dresses and other things for bridesmaids when drawing up a budget for their wedding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @thatfinefantegirl, said the practice whereby prospective new weds burden bridesmaids to take care of expenses such as hair, make-up, outfit, and the fabric is unfair.

Ghanaian lady advises new weds to have a budget for bridesmaids Photo credit@thatfinefantegirl1TikTok @digitalskillet/Getty Images

The young lady said exceptions could be made if friends decide to buy the things themselves.

“I am not saying it is bad to help your friends out but I think that people who are about to get married should factor in all these things”

“If you want ten bridesmaids, budget for everything of these ten bridesmaids

The admonition by the lady really sparked huge reactions with many people agreeing with her assertion.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's video on who should pay for bridesmaids' outfits

Digital Marketing Expert:

This matter!!! sometimes the dress style too you can't wear it anywhere too ei

Adam Miriam:

that is why we stop giving them gifts cuz we spent on the wedding already

Miss_Makafui:

If the person is truly your FRIEND and not just an acquaintance, then I don’t think it should be a problem. If it’s too much for you, opt out

