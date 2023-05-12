1.9 million people on TikTok have seen the video of a lovely lady who danced sweetly during a party

The lady turned her back to the camera and danced gently to Cough, a viral song by Kizz Daniel

The lady looked so beautiful even from behind, and some of her fans have asked her to turn and show her face

A video of a lady dancing at a party has racked up millions of views on TikTok, as many loved her performance.

The video went viral because of the lady's beauty and her elegantly carrying herself on the dance floor.

The lady turned her back and used her waist to dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_gallery_studios.

In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the lady was seen at a beautifully decorated event venue.

Elegant lady in mini-dress dances at a party

Dressed in an off-shoulder mini gown, she danced alone, but some admirers used their smartphones to capture her sweet moves.

One exciting thing about the dance was that the elegant lady refused to show her face entirely.

Her fans and admirers on TikTok only got the opportunity to watch her back as she danced. Some dropped their opinions in the comment section, asking her to turn her face so that they would see her.

Reactions from TikTok users

@muammadsani805 said:

"Nice one babe."

@chinemeremamos767 commented:

"Show us your face."

@user3136813934661

"The back makes sense walahi. I like it."

@Excel David HP commented:

"You're so pretty."

@user8028085399296 said:

"I'm in love with your dress."

@user9875361396487 commented:

"You are pretty babe."

@Prince said:

"You have won the challenge."

@irenemathias552 said:

"You look so cute."

@Asmrani said:

"Nothing doper than having a piece of chocolate after siping a coffee."

@Donp969 reacted:

"Which wedding this?"

@DKT.TRAVIS said:

"The cameraman should be sent home. Very poor performance by cameraman."

Little Fashionista Takes on the Met Gala: Video of Girl's Spot-On Rihanna Cosplay Goes Viral

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about when a young girl imitated Rihanna's white costume at the 2023 Met Gala.

After seeing her video online, people praised the girl's excellent cosplay and unique fashion sense for such a young age.

Fans of Rihanna and the Met Gala have taken to the video, highlighting the girl's attention to detail and perfectly capturing the essence of Rihanna's look and makeup.

