A beautiful albino lady seized the attention of many people as she moved her body gently to I'm A Baboon song

With a high level of confidence, the lady demonstrated cool hand moves as she sang along to Portable's track

Many TikTokers in her comment section were attracted to her smooth skin, as some said they would love to have her as a partner

A beautiful and curvy albino, @blonde806, stirred massive reactions on TikTok when she danced to Portable's I'm A Baboon.

Before she started her performance, she backed the camera and turned. People were wowed by her smooth skin.

Many confessed their love to the beautiful lady. Photo source: @blonde806

Source: TikTok

Albino lady with amazing skin

Her video was in response to a person who said: "I'm looking for an albino lady to date". Many men in her comment section vied for her attention.

A look at the lady's page showed she has several dance videos, and most of them are responses to comments from earlier clips.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

edempheel said:

"Give birth and give me one. You are making me to love Albino."

tunjiunique said:

"This albino is beautiful and clean. I hope she no go give birth to albino like herself if person marry her as wife?"

tendays said:

"I like you dear."

Samzy De Baddez said:

"In fact I'm falling in love with you. you are so sweet."

user4931596579734 said:

"Baby I love you so much baby."

Adams Bigtinz said:

"Awww too cute.l want have kids with this hair."

Divine said:

"You are very beautiful forget the colour of your skin...U are attractive to all men I swear."

YEBOAH said:

"All jokes aside this girl is really beautiful."

kendrickasamoah7 said:

"U are very funny sweetheart."

osmondatee asked:

"Can we date sweetie?"

Source: Legit.ng