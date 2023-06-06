A beautiful plus-size Ghanaian bride is trending with her impeccable dance moves at her wedding reception

Ghanaian bride Natalie wore a customised floor-sweeping white glittering gown for the white wedding

The good-looking groom donned a fashionable white jacket and matching trousers for their glorious ceremony

Ghanaian bride Natalie has gone viral with her impeccable dance moves. The plus-size bride looked flamboyant in a sleeveless glittering white gown for her white wedding.

Ghanaian couple Ernest and Natalie look stunning together. Photo credit: @eddy_acquah

The energetic plus-size bride looked alluring in a beautiful frontal ponytail hairstyle and elegant makeup that remained intact as she danced throughout the reception party.

The handsome groom looked dashing in a stylish white jacket and perfect-fit trousers for the lovely event.

Some social media users have sent congratulatory messages to the beautiful Ghanaian couple Ernest and Natalie

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

da_vixen stated:

Body shame all yall want she got a ring & you all don’t

Mc owenmel stated:

She looks like she’s floating on a cloud. I’m here for this! Congratulations to the beautiful couple, and may they live a long and prosperous life with one another

media___enterprise stated:

No matter how you are, don’t let anyone body shame you….congrats my sister ❤️

ivgold1 stated:

Before anyone will even try to body sh￠me her Know that most times, physical beauty is not what humans need. Inner beauty is what matters. Marry your Peace of mind and not beauty. May God bless their union .

tuneroh_ex_ stated:

There's a man for every woman; There's a woman for every man. MORE LOVE, LESS EGO

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple Ernest and Natalie dance to DJ Azonto's viral song

The happy couple entertained the wedding guests with their impeccable dance moves.

