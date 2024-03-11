Miss Ghana 2020 Miriam Xorlasi is coming home with broad smiles on her face as making her country proud

The 24-year-old tried her best but couldn't win any of the preliminary challenges before the finale

Some social media users have sent her lovely messages as the Miss Ghana team prepares for her arrival in Ghana

Miss Czech Republic 2022 Krystyna Pyszková was crowned Miss World 2024 on Saturday in Mumbai, India, after beating 111 beauty queens from across the globe.

There were preliminary challenges, including fitness, beauty, talent and public speaking, where several contestants automatically earned their spot in the top 40.

The number was narrowed down to the top 12, then the top 8, and the competitors took part in the traditional Question & Answer session, answering questions about subjects covered at the most recent G20 Summit.

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi slays in African print dresses. Photo credit: @miriamxorlasi.

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old model and law student Pyszková was asked to discuss a topic directly affecting women's health care. She talked about breaking the stigma and guilt associated with menstruation, stating that "being a woman is a gift" and that talking about one's period shouldn't be frowned upon.

These three runners-up, Yasmina Zeytoun of Lebanon, Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana, were defeated by Pyszková.

Check out photos of the Miss World 2024 winner and her runners-up

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi slays in a green beaded dress

Miriam Xorlasi looked gorgeous in a glittering green dress during the 2024 Miss World finale that was held in India.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Miriam Xorlasi's post on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

official_pageantpolice stated:

You carried yourself gracefully making us all to be proud of you ❤️❤️❤️

eli_six30 stated:

Did l hear Guinea? Or I say she be next to come?

Pageantryghana stated:

You made us so proud . One of the best to represent our country at Miss World . Thank you

kruz_kmakeup stated:

U did an amazing job . This is just the beginning of greatness

ewe_weddingsgh stated:

You are definitely the epitome of beauty and determination. Thank you for representing ❤️

glamourbeauty_gh stated:

You made us stronger and proud, well-done bestie

Irenequartey stated:

We are proud of you

Missosologyafrica stated:

This dress

lovemark_mosia stated:

You did amazingly well ❤❤

Miss World 2024: Ghana's Miriam Xorlasi Looks Ethereal In Strapless Kente Dress For Festival Night

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Ghana 2022, Miriam Xorlasi, who looked stunning in a classy kente outfit during Miss World festival night.

The young teacher used her attire to illustrate the rich history and culture of the people of Ghana's Volta Region. C

Some social media followers have commented on Miriam Xorlasi's gorgeous kente ensemble.

Source: YEN.com.gh