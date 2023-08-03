Tima Kumkum: Adom TV Presenter Slays In A Pleated Dress While Flaunting Her Wedding Ring As She Resumes Work
- Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah now Mrs. Duodu, is glowing in her new photos as she resumes work after her luxurious honeymoon
- The newly married woman wore a classy ensemble and elegant hairstyle with mild makeup in the trending photos
- Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's beautiful photos
Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Duodu has wowed her social media followers with her impeccable fashionable look on her first day at work after her viral wedding.
While posing in the studio, the famous TV host looked ethereal in a maxi-pleated dress and a short blond bob hairstyle.
As her fans affectionately call her, Tima Kumkum wore mild makeup and flaunted her expensive wedding ring in photos.
Tima Kumkum slays in a two-piece outfit
Adom FM presenter Tima Kumkum looked regal in a stylish two-piece outfit as she addressed her fans and urged them to thank God.
Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's stunning photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below>
Iambroquophifhancy stated:
Mrs Duodo❤️
Altunsagh stated:
Welcome back to work
mavisasanteofficial stated:
The ring is ringing
Royalcoutureg stated:
Chai. Mrs Baako pee
ukiria_nanayaa stated:
Mrs Duodu 1. Woni size❤️❤️❤️❤️
ladiesjungle4 stated:
Mrs Duodu ❤️ looking gorgeous in the Miyaki Dress
mzz_click_michi stated:
We miss you pls, kulfi has ended oo, any new one
asor_nyamekye stated:
Mrs pls, flaunt the ring wai we love you
kesewaah134 stated:
Oh Yes! We are Back like we never left
Gifty. Kankam stated:
You are GLOWING ❤️
its.naa92 stated:
I want your dress some mummy
achemmanuelle stated:
Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh