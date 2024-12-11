Reverend Ebenezer Opambour has lashed out at Sammy Gyamfi after it was confirmed that John Mahama had won the 2024 elections

The outspoken man of God opened up on an incident where Sammy Gyamfi disrespected him at an event

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video urged Rev Opambour to forgive Sammy Gyamfi

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Reverend Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, has chided Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for disrespecting him.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, a visibly displeased Rev Opambour, reacting to John Mahama's victory, opened up on an incident where Sammy Gyamfi disrespected him publicly during a meeting between the clergy in Kumasi and the President-elect.

Rev Opambour fumes at Sammy Gyamfi for disrespecting him publicly. Photo credit: @Nations Prophet 1/Facebook @Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook

Opambour expressed his dissatisfaction with Sammy Gyamfi's decision to downplay a comment he made about the relevance of the Ghana card.

He confessed that he initially did not react to Sammy Gyamfi's comment because of his admiration for John Mahama and his desire to see to it that what God has said about the 2024 election comes to pass.

"Sammy Gyamfi speaks from a canal man's point of view; he does not speak the mind of God. God explained to me at the meeting what Sammy Gyamfi was trying to do. Because of my love for Mahama, I ignored it and ensured that he captured power. Sammy Gyamfi should not have made those comments after I had finished speaking," he said in an angry tone.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 800 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's victory

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section appealed to Rev Opambour to forgive Sammy Gyamfi.

BrobbeyEben replied:

"Please prophet forgive him."

TIMOTHY indicated:

"Because Sammy Gyamfi didn’t come to your church."

Opoku Manu Danny reacted:

"God doesn't know you. can you bring someone to power? Azaa."

Ark Digest added:

"I will repeat it emphatically. All those who prophesied on behalf of NDC, God did not speak to them. No party has ever reigned for more than 8years. That's why they predicted for NDC."

Jane Opoku Agyemang celebrates Mahama's win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang reacted to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's concession speech regarding the 2024 election.

She took to X to show appreciation to Ghanaians for voting for the National Democratic Congress(NDC)

She vowed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not disappoint Ghanaians.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

