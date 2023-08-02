Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has left jaw-dropping with her elegant kente drees

The Onua Showtime host modelled for her guests as they spoke about their fashion brand and market niche

Some social media users have commented on the breathtaking kente dress and matching fascinator

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a stylish kente dress designed by Nicole GH on the Onua Showtime.

The talented host invited talented Ghanaian male fashion designers, including Elikem The Tailor and Nicoline GH, on the show to talk about their brands and how they have managed to stand out among others.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

45-year-old TV host Felicity Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, joined the models as she slayed in a stunning kente dress that accentuated her curves.

She completed her look with a fashionable matching kente fascinator that complimented her fabulous look.

The mother-of-one modelled confidently in gold strappy heels in the beautiful video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flamboyant kente dress on Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sammy_highcourt

The whole Ghana ibi Mcbrown ein eye gbele herrshow biaa nka damm!!!!!Nana wo nkwa so wate❤️❤️❤️

jackiendrah

How can you hate this lovely woman?? Haters are watching with fake accounts

lady_sandy_1

I’m waiting for Dacosta

berlinda5711

Beautifully made, very beautiful dress, and beautiful soul wearing it to garnish it❤️

Iammrsthomford stated:

This is Soo beautiful

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 stated:

Nana Ama Mcbrown de3 Ghana made paa oooo....Aho)f3 de3 twab)!!!!

alicia15644 stated:

This is beautiful ❤️

splendys_arena stated:

Gorgeous Nana

nanaop_gh stated:

Very very beautiful ❤️

Jemimah. Appiah stated:

The best show ever...Nana w3ni 3bie wati ✌✌❤️

Nana Ama McBrown introduces Ghanaian designer Nicoline GH on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian fashion designer Nicoline GH, famous for working with top female stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, showcased his new collection on the Onua Showtime show.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown ended the month of July with a stunning appearance on the Onua Showtime program.

The fashion influencer wore a form-fitting jumpsuit and blonde hair, making her appear younger than her age.

Ghanaian musician KiDi, a guest on the show's Sunday episode, wore stylish and high-end clothing while performing his new song.

Source: YEN.com.gh