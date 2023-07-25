Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her handsome husband Dominic Duodu are in China for their honeymoon

The beautiful bride Cynthia Tima Duodu has gone viral after posing her no-makeup photos on social media

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Tima Kumkum's post

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah and her husband, Dominic Duodu, are enjoying their honeymoon in China after their viral wedding.

The celebrity bride Tima Kumkum looked flawless in a black Calvin Klein tee shirt dress and black Crocs while posing in the streets.

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, rock green ensembles. Photo credit: @timakumkum

Source: Instagram

Mrs Duodo flaunted her smooth and flawless skin as she stepped out without makeup. The Hitz FM presenter looked fabulous in a blond African braids hairstyle and completed her look with a black designer bag.

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's honeymoon photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Patrick Boateng

looking natural always is the best

Mhyzz Daavi Faculty

Very different without makeup. Buh she is beautiful

Jonathan A. Syme

She actually looks really good without make up. She very pretty

Nana Yaw-Kwakye II

Believe it or not this makeup thing is reducing the beauties of some of our celebrities

Patricia Gantenbrink

Nice Woman. Natural hair is good for you.

Owusu Grayce

omg...l come in peace ..she looks good

Akosua Debbie Diamond

Tima Kumkum is naturally beautiful

Citizen Wise

Eii, then makeup is doing a lot of magic ooo

anastasiaantoine56 stated:

U look more beautiful than in makeup

Check out the photos below;

