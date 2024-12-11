Former Ghana defender Kwesi Appiah wants to focus on his Sudan job despite interest from the Black Stars

The ex-Asante Kotoko captain led Sudan to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of his country, Ghana

Appiah coached Ghana for two stints, leading the Black Stars at two AFCON tournaments and the 2014 World Cup

Kwesi Appiah has rejected an immediate return to the Black Stars as Ghana coach.

The former Ghana international led Sudan to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the Black Stars.

Sudan and Ghana were in the same group, but the North Africans picked four points against the four-time African champions to secure their place in Morocco.

Appiah led Sudan to a famous victory in Libya after a draw in Accra a few days earlier.

Following the West African heavyweight's failure to qualify for AFCON, there have been calls for Appiah to return as coach.

"If you are a professional coach, you will always have to keep in mind that you must be ready for any opportunity, but as of now, I have a contract with Sudan," he told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"For now, I am focused on what I am doing with Sudan but for now, I don't want to say anything because I don't want to contradict myself," he added.

Otto Addo's future uncertain

Despite meeting the Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee Council, the FA has yet to decide on Otto Addo's future, as reported by Happy Ghana.

The former Dortmund player failed to win a game in six matches during the qualifiers as Ghana missed out on AFCON for the first time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, with the change in government, the country's football hierarchy is expected to meet and decide on Addo.

Ghana will return to action in March next year for the World Cup qualifiers.

Sudan beat Ghana in Libya

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sudan ended Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-0 win in Libya in the qualifiers.

A strong second-half display from the North Africans saw Ghana concede twice in quick succession.

Sudan edged Ghana to qualify for the tournament in Morocco next year.

