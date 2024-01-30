2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Sarfoa continues to turn heads with her looks after her reign

The eloquent event host is among the beauty queens who are always spotted in African-print dresses

Some social media users have commented on Sarfoa's latest Instagram video as she slays in a beautiful dress

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah has stepped up her fashion game after walking down the aisle in a lovely ceremony with her longtime boyfriend.

The Ashanti Regional representative looked ethereal in a short-sleeve, long maxi dress with an orange rectangular neckline.

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @sarfoa_asamoah

Source: Instagram

Sarfoa styled her look with an orange Zara cap tied beautifully by the CEO of Gele Center to make her stand out at the event.

The founder of the Sarfoa Foundation accessorised her look with round gold earrings, a yellow African bead bracelet and a gold wristwatch.

Watch the video below;

Sarfoa looks fabulous in blue corporate wear

The hardworking public speaker and activist Sarfoa looked terrific in a form-fitting three-quarter-sleeve blue dress and long straight hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Sarfoa's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mawuenacoomson stated:

God bless you, sis! Keep shining for Jesus!

d_eaglet stated:

You’re welcome, sis. You rocked it so beautifully

lynfingers_ stated:

E church on the move

yayagmb19 stated:

You couldn’t have said it any better Queen indeed We are the Light of the World Let’s keep our light Shining ✨

Dorcyboo stated:

❤️❤️Sunday schoolI remember the quotations ❤️

lou_a.n.g.e stated:

More of this queen

abena_gmb2020 stated:

Mrs Kaish ❤️

Sackeyo stated:

God bless you❤️

Kyerewaaacheampong stated:

God bless you

lartey_justice stated:

Awwww Sarfoa!

mensahelizabeth382 stated:

Nice outfit

nafewkhamis0 stated:

Wow, you look so beautiful, my dear.

Imboadiwaa stated:

Beautiful one ❤️

5 Times GMB 2021 Winner Sarfoa Asamoah Showed She's A Real Queen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian beauty queen Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, who dazzled at GMB 2022 with her gorgeous African print gown.

Ever since being crowned beauty queen, Sarfoa, 25, has been posting pictures of herself wearing gowns with African prints.

Fashion aficionados who adore African print fashions look up to Sarfoa, an alumnus of Legon, as a style icon.

Source: YEN.com.gh