A young Ghanaian bride, Rebecca Agyemang, looks incredible in her beautiful kente gown

The adorable couple was over-excited as they showed off their dance moves at the wedding reception

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful bride and her handsome husband

Ghanaian praise minister Rebecca Agyemany made such a beautiful bride, and she wore a perfectly fit kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The radiant bride looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder corseted kente gown, while the bridesmaids turned heads in stylish pink dresses.

Ghanaian bride Rebecca Agyemang and her husband look perfect together. Photo credit: @jo_creations.

Ghanaian bride Rebecca accessorised her look with gold Gye Nyame earrings matching her handmade hair accessories with Adinkra designs.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a trendy agbada and well-polished shoes to complete his classy look for the lavish traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Rebecca slays in a lace dress for the pre-wedding shoot

The adorable couple looked stunning together in an elegant outfit for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome groom wore a green suit, and the young bride looked impeccable in a short-sleeve lace dress.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Rebecca gets emotional as her partner proposes

In a trending video, the beautiful bride couldn't control her tears during the surprise proposal.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Rebecca Agyemany's wedding outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jefferycapable stated:

HEATTTT❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

missdorcass_ stated:

Gorgeous

emzi_boateng stated:

Loveee ❤️❤️❤️

beneluxx_ stated:

Beautiful❤

_iamsvndra_ stated:

Blessings overload congratulations gorgeous ❤

kxfuii_stated:

Feehiagye24!!!!

grace_asamoah stated:

Congratulations ❤❤

jb21_decor stated:

Beautiful

Wadoskighana stated:

Congratulations

afua_r stated:

Beautiful❤

awesi_98 stated:

Congratulations once more. I tap into this blessing once more✊

Bxnbtg stated:

Nah I'm back again because huhhh

akua_dorcas00 stated:

Congrats sis

fredricka__a stated:

Too beautiful

adarks_fashion stated:

Big congratulations, dear❤️

Dadomako stated:

Congratulazioni Luv

kukua_kf stated:

God is good

julie_shawonder stated:

Ma che belli ❤️

gyabaah4043 stated:

Congrats beautiful ❤❤

