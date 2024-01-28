Young Ghanaian bride Ama's fashion designer deserves a thumbs up for their creativity and originality

The pretty bride with a classy kente gown has become the talk of the town on all social media platforms

Some online users have congratulated the lovely couple on their nuptials while wishing them a happy married life

Ghanaian bride Ama Koomson and her fashion designer certainly know the unique kente colours that make her glow, and they didn't disappoint with her wedding kente style.

The melanin bride wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown with an exquisite beading pattern, unlike all the Ghanaian brides who tied the knot in January 2024.

Ghanaian bride Ama looks gorgeous in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @charly_o

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride dazzled in natural-looking makeup with bright eyeshadows for her traditional wedding while slaying in a beautiful frontal hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a simple drop earring to emphasise her classy kente gown more.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Ama and her handsome husband look stunning together

The adorable couple couldn't let go of each other as they posed for lovely photos during their private wedding reception.

The groom looked dashing in a kente wrap style with sunglasses, a gold necklace and a matching bracelet.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding gowns

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Source: YEN.com.gh