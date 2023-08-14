GHOne television host Serwaa Amihere graced a star-studded event in a stunning outfit over the weekend

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur turned heads with her elegant look, charming hairstyle and expensive shoes

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's new look stating that she has enhanced her body

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere's new curvaceous figure has become the talk of the town.

The style influencer and fashion entrepreneur wore a green short-sleeve bodycon dress at the unveiling of Bola Ray as brand ambassador for Jésù Ségun London luxury brand.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere slays in a green dress. Photo credit: @Ghhyper

Serwaa Amihere looked glamorous in a long curly hairstyle and flawless makeup look while rocking black sunglasses.

The GHOne news anchor strutted in a shiny Rene Caovilla as she flaunted her two-tone designer side bag.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

vivicaro_gold stated:

She has done her body; she wasn’t built like this. I didn’t even know she was the one

adwoajoy2 stated:

The 1st BBL was nice. This is too much for her now.

john_know_it_all stated:

She is insecure about her body

bles.sing5591 stated:

@adwoajoy2 way too much! What kind of shape is this?

The. Asare stated:

Bbl detectors. I wonder if you all realize that in as much as people are doing their bodies, we have people who have genuine bodies. It is from the natural; artificial is birthed. Keep yarning. It wouldn’t be long; every curvaceous woman will be tagged as a bbl victim.

tiakuah896 stated:

So someone can't wear a body shaper in peace, Serwaa you are beautiful from nature God

triggaslaw stated:

Argh, Serwaa, too, go enhance her body? Ohh

r17n13 stated:

She had her body done, but just thought she was different because she’s always covered up

