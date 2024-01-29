Ghanaian Bride With Serious Acne Causes A Stir With Her Bridal Makeup Video: "She Is Very Stressed"
- Ghanaian professional midwife Emefa looked gorgeous in mild makeup and custom-made gowns for her lavish wedding
- The beautiful bride with an infectious smile has gone viral after opting for a mild makeup look for her wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the bride's stunning makeup transformational videos
Ghanaian bride Emefa, a professional midwife and entrepreneur, is trending online after she walked down the aisle in stylish outfits.
The young bride, who had acne even before her wedding, suffered a severe breakout during their multi-day ceremony.
In a beautiful video posted by the Ghanaian makeup artist Fosua Makeover, the happy bride showed off a before and after face that has generated lots of conversation on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Emefa dazzles in a one-hand lace bridal robe
The happy Ghanaian bride, Emefa, wore a short blue bridal robe with lace overlay for her traditional wedding makeup session.
She looked gorgeous in a frontal side-parted hairstyle and round stud silver earrings as she posed for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Emefa's bridal transformational video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Im.ella.luv stated:
She’s beautiful… she had a break out from the stress of planning or something.
abigail_dinsey stated:
She’s pregnant
adwoa_goldie_gh stated:
she is so beautiful ❤️
i_am_yawa stated:
Gorgeous ❤️❤️
vonny_km7 stated:
Who did her makeup
purple___butterfly1 stated:
You are beautiful
qwinjemmies_kloset20 stated:
Planning a wedding can be very stressful. On my wedding day, I became very dark. Only make-up saved me.
explicittouch_ stated:
I love her smiles
Ghanaian barber in the UK weds a gorgeous bride slaying in a glittering kente gown and ponytail hairstyle
vgo33me_atx stated:
Incredible dress
afro_shades stated:
Beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian Bride With Dark Skin Rocks An Off-Shoulder Kente Gown And Barbie Hairstyle For Her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Jacky, who has an unrivalled sense of style regarding designer labels.
The ebony bride's exquisite attire for her opulent Ghanaian wedding ceremony made her look stylish.
Social media users have praised the makeup artist for selecting the appropriate materials to enhance the bride's appearance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh