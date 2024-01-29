Ghanaian professional midwife Emefa looked gorgeous in mild makeup and custom-made gowns for her lavish wedding

The beautiful bride with an infectious smile has gone viral after opting for a mild makeup look for her wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's stunning makeup transformational videos

Ghanaian bride Emefa, a professional midwife and entrepreneur, is trending online after she walked down the aisle in stylish outfits.

The young bride, who had acne even before her wedding, suffered a severe breakout during their multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Emefa slays in corseted dresses for her plush wedding. Photo credit: @50pesewas_photography

In a beautiful video posted by the Ghanaian makeup artist Fosua Makeover, the happy bride showed off a before and after face that has generated lots of conversation on social media.

Ghanaian bride Emefa dazzles in a one-hand lace bridal robe

The happy Ghanaian bride, Emefa, wore a short blue bridal robe with lace overlay for her traditional wedding makeup session.

She looked gorgeous in a frontal side-parted hairstyle and round stud silver earrings as she posed for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Emefa's bridal transformational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Im.ella.luv stated:

She’s beautiful… she had a break out from the stress of planning or something.

abigail_dinsey stated:

She’s pregnant

adwoa_goldie_gh stated:

she is so beautiful ❤️

i_am_yawa stated:

Gorgeous ❤️❤️

vonny_km7 stated:

Who did her makeup

purple___butterfly1 stated:

You are beautiful

qwinjemmies_kloset20 stated:

Planning a wedding can be very stressful. On my wedding day, I became very dark. Only make-up saved me.

explicittouch_ stated:

I love her smiles

vgo33me_atx stated:

Incredible dress

afro_shades stated:

Beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️

