Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021 winner, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, exchanged vows in a lovely white ceremony with her long-time sweetheart on Saturday, November 18.

The former beauty queen and her significant lover tied the knot in an elegant customary event before their white wedding.

2021 GMB winner Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah marries in white wedding. Photo credit: TCA Tv Gh/ssaginc_gh.

Source: TikTok

Asamoah and her husband rocked stunning ensembles for the Western ceremony, where Ghanaian media star Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, graced the occasion.

Since the couple's beautiful wedding, visuals capturing adorable moments have emerged.

See some of the videos below:

Peeps reach out to celebrate the couple

YEN.com.gh captured some of the sweet remarks in the comments.

Sheebaby indicated:

Congratulations, my princess, may ur union be blessed .

Akosua said:

Awwwwwww, God bless their union.

Jillmameflex indicated:

So beautiful. Congratulations, queen.

Hannahnanaama posted:

Congratulations, queen.

Source: YEN.com.gh