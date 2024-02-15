MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Regal In A Front Lace Up Corseted African Print Flare Dress
- Ghanaian television host MzGee has never disappoints with her African print dresses on United Showbiz program
- The happily married woman looked very decent in a below the knee dress and charming hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on MzGee's flawless African print dress that she posted on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, and her stylist Akosua Vee have finally found the perfect style that suits her great personality.
The famous United Showbiz program host always trends on Instagram with her classy outfit and hairstyle after each episode.
In a viral post, MzGee looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve floral African print dress and short afro hairstyle.
Piesie Esther's longtime fashion designer, Amoasi, sewed the front corseted flared dress that has become a new fashion trend.
MzGee accessorised the outfit with a gold jewellery set and wore beautiful high heels with embellishments to complete her look.
Check out the photo below;
MzGee slays in a stylish African print dress
Former TV3 presenter MzGee looked fabulous in an off-shoulder African print dress and matching blue turban.
For this photoshoot, she wore a short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have MzGee's stunning African print outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
moda_adjoa stated:
How do I like this 100 times? Stunned
Victorialebenee stated:
Be my Val ❤
akosuasarpong33 stated:
Signed toffee ❤❤❤❤ my beautiful baby
kharyne_yalley stated:
KAISH!!! Waaaawolo!!❤️❤️❤️
mardy_dieya stated:
Yoo Kpakpa
Faridanoi stated:
It could be your Valentine. Are you ready first? Get some toffee
marthaankomah stated:
Beautiful
Clementafreh stated:
Nice outfit buddy
Happylebene stated:
Stunning ❤️❤️
akosua_sika_futuro stated:
Gorgeous ❤
Annataliaoze stated:
You look sweet, my friend
Stanleymortota stated:
We are owing up the world with beauty @iammzgee mom giving poses❤️
rose_ashley_adjei stated:
Pretty
mc_yaa_yeboah stated:
beautiful
maame_akuya stated:
This is beautiful
MzGee Slays Like A Muslim Bride As She Rocks Long Black Dress And Yellow Turban
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaians were astounded by MzGee's black long-sleeve ensemble as she hosted the United Showbiz program.
The lovely TV personality resembled a Muslim woman attending a red carpet-event. The style influencer has received praise from social media users for her inventive wardrobe choices.
