Ghanaian television host MzGee has never disappoints with her African print dresses on United Showbiz program

The happily married woman looked very decent in a below the knee dress and charming hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's flawless African print dress that she posted on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, and her stylist Akosua Vee have finally found the perfect style that suits her great personality.

The famous United Showbiz program host always trends on Instagram with her classy outfit and hairstyle after each episode.

Ghanaian TV host MzGee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

In a viral post, MzGee looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve floral African print dress and short afro hairstyle.

Piesie Esther's longtime fashion designer, Amoasi, sewed the front corseted flared dress that has become a new fashion trend.

MzGee accessorised the outfit with a gold jewellery set and wore beautiful high heels with embellishments to complete her look.

Check out the photo below;

MzGee slays in a stylish African print dress

Former TV3 presenter MzGee looked fabulous in an off-shoulder African print dress and matching blue turban.

For this photoshoot, she wore a short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have MzGee's stunning African print outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

MzGee Slays Like A Muslim Bride As She Rocks Long Black Dress And Yellow Turban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaians were astounded by MzGee's black long-sleeve ensemble as she hosted the United Showbiz program.

The lovely TV personality resembled a Muslim woman attending a red carpet-event. The style influencer has received praise from social media users for her inventive wardrobe choices.

