Eid Mubarak 2024: 2022 GMB Winner Teiya Looks Ethereal In African Print With Lace Overlay
by  Portia Arthur
  • 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Teiya is looking fabulous as always in an African print dress to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr
  • The beauty queen wore mild makeup while accessorising her look with expensive sunglasses
  • Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's outfit as she sends a motivational message to all Muslims

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, has posted gorgeous photos of herself to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024.

The Northern Regional Representative looked regal in an African print dress with long sleeves designed with blue see-through lace.

2022 GMB winner Teiya
2022 GMB winner Teiya looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya
Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya styled the mermaid-inspired dress with a beautiful turban while slaying in mild makeup with perfect eyebrows.

The fashion model accessorised her look with a gold necklace with a small gold pendant and fashion rings.

The Queen of the North beauty pageant winner wore dark sunglasses to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays in a white dress

Queen Teiya looked incredible in a white ruched off-shoulder dress and heavy makeup for her date night.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's stunning looks

Dilishblogger stated:

Exceptional

dija_baldeh stated:

Eid Mubarak, love

j.o.s.i.e_missgalaxygh_24 stated:

Elegance ❤️❤️

christina_atignongo stated:

Eid mubarak❤️

itz_kumba stated:

Eid Mubarak, queen

Hamdiyahamidd stated:

Eid Mubarak

apo_lonia_ stated:

Happy Eid❤️❤️❤️

malikahzahra2 stated:

Thank you love❤️Eid Mubarak

officialswinzy6 stated:

Masha Allah ❤️❤️❤️

lilnasty_11 stated:

I love you, Teiya ❤️

godwin_daterush stated:

Chai see beauty❤

Alisalmaumu stated:

@queenteiya_gmb22 I wish to meet you one day, InshAllah ❤️

sis_ama_possible stated:

Looking great, Queen ❤️

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Teiya Steals The Spotlight At A Wedding With Her Stylish Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022, who has established herself as a top model thanks to her stunning wardrobe choices.

A parliamentarian's gorgeous and clever daughter attended a private wedding looking classy in a lace dress.

Some of her admirers and previous Ghana's Most Beautiful finalists have praised her elegant appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh

