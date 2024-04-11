Eid Mubarak 2024: 2022 GMB Winner Teiya Looks Ethereal In African Print With Lace Overlay
- 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Teiya is looking fabulous as always in an African print dress to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr
- The beauty queen wore mild makeup while accessorising her look with expensive sunglasses
- Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's outfit as she sends a motivational message to all Muslims
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, popularly called Queen Teiya, has posted gorgeous photos of herself to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024.
The Northern Regional Representative looked regal in an African print dress with long sleeves designed with blue see-through lace.
Queen Teiya styled the mermaid-inspired dress with a beautiful turban while slaying in mild makeup with perfect eyebrows.
The fashion model accessorised her look with a gold necklace with a small gold pendant and fashion rings.
The Queen of the North beauty pageant winner wore dark sunglasses to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays in a white dress
Queen Teiya looked incredible in a white ruched off-shoulder dress and heavy makeup for her date night.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Queen Teiya's stunning looks
Dilishblogger stated:
Exceptional
dija_baldeh stated:
Eid Mubarak, love
j.o.s.i.e_missgalaxygh_24 stated:
Elegance ❤️❤️
christina_atignongo stated:
Eid mubarak❤️
itz_kumba stated:
Eid Mubarak, queen
Hamdiyahamidd stated:
Eid Mubarak
apo_lonia_ stated:
Happy Eid❤️❤️❤️
malikahzahra2 stated:
Thank you love❤️Eid Mubarak
officialswinzy6 stated:
Masha Allah ❤️❤️❤️
lilnasty_11 stated:
I love you, Teiya ❤️
godwin_daterush stated:
Chai see beauty❤
Alisalmaumu stated:
@queenteiya_gmb22 I wish to meet you one day, InshAllah ❤️
sis_ama_possible stated:
Looking great, Queen ❤️
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Teiya Steals The Spotlight At A Wedding With Her Stylish Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022, who has established herself as a top model thanks to her stunning wardrobe choices.
A parliamentarian's gorgeous and clever daughter attended a private wedding looking classy in a lace dress.
Some of her admirers and previous Ghana's Most Beautiful finalists have praised her elegant appearance.
