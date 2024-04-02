Nigerian musician Moses Bliss' wife is in the news again for her choice of outfit for a church programme

The Ghanaian lawyer, Marie Bliss, looked fabulous in a designer dress that covered her designer shoes

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Marie Bliss' outfit and choice of hairstyle

Nigerian musician Moses Bliss has shared a video of himself and his beautiful wife looking classy in elegant outfits while attending an Easter programme in Akwa Ibom.

The handsome young musician looked dapper in an expensive three-piece suit styled with well-polished brown leather shoes.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look perfect together. Photo credit: @mosesbliss.

Ghanaian lawyer based in the UK, Marie Wiseborn, now called Marie Bliss, wore a stylish long-sleeve A-shape dress that covered her high heels.

She styled her natural afro hair into a lovely ponytail hairstyle and stepped out with her bare face without makeup.

Marie Bliss accessorised her look with round diamond earrings and showed off her black clutch purse that matched her designer shoes.

Moses Bliss and his pretty wife Marie rock black outfits for their pre-wedding shoot

Celebrity couple Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn nearly broke the internet with their classy pre-wedding photoshoot.

Marie looked fabulous in a black corseted long-sleeve dress and matching fascinators, while Moses Bliss rocked a black suit.

Ghanaian musician Irene Logan has commented on Moses Bliss and his wife's lovely video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Irenelogan stated:

So beautiful… in every way.

ezebekee18 stated:

Beautiful couple but Marie why all this long dresses you know you can wear dress that looks responsible without too long.

Dorisjosephmusic stated:

Our Adorable president and his First Lady ❤❤❤

ebuka1530 stated:

Moses u de over do this ur husband things o aswer no be so

Lindaosifo stated:

Beautiful people

Spotlitenation stated:

Our President & First Lady ❤❤

Enioluwaofficial stated:

Beautiful. Beautiful People. Miss You Both. May our God keep you always!❤

realwarripikin stated:

Seee my beautiful people . Tomorrow will be a life changing experience for every attendeee ijmnAmen.

Moses Bliss’ Wife’s Trends As She Rocks A Long Dress Covering All Her Body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moses Bliss' wife's outfit to a church program.

A video of the Christian couple stepping out together in Akwa Ibom went viral, and Nigerians expressed disapproval.

Marie, the wife of popular gospel singer Moses Bliss, is a fashionista who loves to slay in decent dresses.

