United Showbiz host MzGee has impressed her followers and fashionistas with her latest African print dress

Switching up her look, she wore an alluring ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup to compliment her look

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on MzGee's trendy African print dress that can to wore to official events

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has stepped up her fashion game in her latest photos.

The United Showbiz host wore a detailed African print dress by female fashion designer Meg Morrison as she hosted Beverly Afaglo and Abeiku Santana on the Saturday night entertainment show.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee looked stunning in a frontal curly ponytail hairstyle, flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone and bold red lipstick.

While modelling in the video, she accessorised her glamorous look with an expensive gold jewellery set and a gold wristwatch.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has commented on MzGee's splendid look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Yvonneokoro stated:

Gorge

Rheematalk stated:

You are looking good, papa. Wow, @iammzgee has to rock this style. Some here in Canada paaa proudly Ghanadian❤️‍

Csfabrics stated:

This is your best look yet … you look amazing

beverly_afaglo stated:

Jerrinadzifa stated:

Yes, he has done. It Big sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️proud of you left and right.

Lernylomotey stated:

Basking in it!

Mahaliabamford stated:

Stunning

Doreendogah stated:

fire woman. My content creator... God got your back

Gnfashionandaccessories stated:

Beautiful

Amoabaabaamoahamoah stated:

This your stylist overdid herself. Wow ❤️

adubea_boamah stated:

You look amazingly gorgeous. I can't stop watching the video. Keep shining

Clementafreh stated:

Buddy is so fine

Eunice. Danquah stated:

Beautiful. The designer is spot on.

Check out the photo below;

