Award-winning television host MzGee continues to win over her fans with her breathtaking looks on United Showbiz

The beautiful and intelligent host of the popular entertainment show is currently working with Akosua Vee as her stylist

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's extravaganza looks on the United Showbiz program

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has become the talk of the town after collaborating with Kwame A Plus' wife to change her wardrobe.

United Showbiz host MzGee rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @mzgee

Source: Instagram

The United Showbiz MzGee looked fabulous in a green form-fitting brocade suit dress to host the last episode in November 2023.

In a viral video, the style influencer wore a stylist high-waisted cutout skirt to complete her look while slaying in a lustrous curly hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her fair skin.

Watch the video below;

United Showbiz host MzGee looks flawless in a two-piece outfit

Entertainment journalist MzGee looked classy in a fantastic two-piece outfit with a unique design and white sneakers.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on United Showbiz host MzGee's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

aakosua_vee stated:

We are slaying for Christ !!!❤️❤️

meeya_1 stated:

The hair

mo_st.p stated:

Great fitting . Awesome look❤️

Dazzlebeauty. haven stated:

This look is everything ❤️

only_appleofgodseyes stated:

Lovely outfit

iam_prince_charles stated:

Mama Gee ❤️

classic_hands_catering stated:

Very beautiful herrrr, Auntie Akosua you know market paaaa,u deserve an award

empressvee1 stated:

Very beautiful ❤️

Iammorganrich stated:

Hello everyone! Entertainment General is live now

annnetwork1615 stated:

Akosua did you a great job. Your wardrobe is on point. She is really working with your figure.

akuasika40 stated:

I just can't love you less

gilbertsilva4 stated:

Pretty Host❤️

ruth_klenam stated:

This is beautiful

