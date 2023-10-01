United Showbiz host MzGee has left Ghanaians stunned with her black long-sleeve outfit on the entertainment show

The gorgeous television personality looked stunning, like a Muslim woman at a red carpet event

Some social media users have commended the style icon for her creativity regarding her outfit choices

Ghanaian media personality MzGee, known in private life as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, looked stunning in a Muslim-inspired outfit to host the last United Showbiz program for September.

United Showbiz host MzGee looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

The entertainment journalist's style has improved drastically since she took over the host from Nana Ama McBrown.

MzGee and her guests update their viewers with the latest trending news while stealing attention with her looks.

The outspoken TV personality wore a black long-sleeve dress with a glittering design that she matched with a well-styled turban.

Watch the video below;

MzGee looks classy in an African print dress

Award-winning media personality MzGee looked ethereal in a fashionable African print dress and white strappy high heels to host the United Showbiz host.

MzGee dazzled in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling beautifully for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's stunning black outfit on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

anyass_anyas stated:

Our Islamic brothers and sisters welcome you with open hands

Antoinettezomeni stated:

Pretty ❤️

mc_yaa_yeboah stated:

This is called the Habibi look

77_bitches stated:

This one di3 Dubai vibes oo

maameefua_mensah stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Habibi Queen

abhena_shatta stated:

Host biaaa nka dai mu

Peaceamewuda stated:

Dubai Kakra

Gyebilawrencia stated:

Chai see beauty go higher QUEEN

Ninaakpanyo stated:

You look gorgeous

Geenamingle stated:

You look stunning

vicky_elegance stated:

Nice without the belt

Efyahs_hair stated:

Too much sauce❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh