Delay: Ghanaian TV Host Wants To Break The Internet As She Rocks Short Suit Dress And Blond Hair
- Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has taken over social media with her black dress on Valentine's Day
- This is the first time the multiple award-winning television host has rocked a blond hairstyle in 2024
- Some Ghanaian fashionistas, including TikToker Wesley Kesse, have commented on Delay's Valentine's Day photos
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has caused a stir with her stunning Valentine's Day photos.
The chief executive officer of Delay Food looked smoking hot in a black double-breasted suit dress that showed off her cleavage.
Delay stunned her fans as she slayed in a blond frontal hairstyle that complimented her melanin skin tone.
She looked fabulous in heavy makeup, bold red lipstick, and well-defined eyebrows in the viral photos.
The outstanding television host wore black fishnet stockings to avoid showing too much skin.
Check out the photos below;
Delay looks heavenly in a white dress
Award-winning media personality Delay dressed down stylishly in a white sleeveless jumpsuit and long straight hairstyle for their video shoot.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian style icon Selly Galley has commented on Delay's Valentine's Day photoshoot
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Sellygalley stated:
You’re burning us! happy valentine boss lady
queen_lio26 stated:
Have u noticed classy roll with classy ❤sis❤️❤️❤️100% I give up @delayghana
Wesleykessegh stated:
Odo broni ❤❤❤❤
Vendajules stated:
Marylin Monroe got nothing on us!
Lernylomotey stated:
Aaaaaaayyyy!
Ednajarri stated:
Not Our regular CEO.... very classic with standard.
Nfreduaagyemang stated:
Happy Valentine’s Day, beautiful obaa
she_is_osa2.0 stated:
Oh wow!
abena_asabea88 stated:
Obaa Afia looking cute as always ❤️Womaninblack##
arttemie_fashionlook stated:
Afia Schwarzenegger slays in 3 beautiful dresses to celebrate her 43rd birthday: "You're an inspiration"
Happy Vals to you too
my_swaray's profile picture
Ano ɔden ɔdɔfoɔ
Lizzyaddai stated:
Wooow You Look Hot, Happy Valentines Day Precious Princess Enjoy Your Day ♥️♥️
Newchristablekehlovers stated:
La madrina❤
