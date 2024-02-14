Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has taken over social media with her black dress on Valentine's Day

This is the first time the multiple award-winning television host has rocked a blond hairstyle in 2024

Some Ghanaian fashionistas, including TikToker Wesley Kesse, have commented on Delay's Valentine's Day photos

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has caused a stir with her stunning Valentine's Day photos.

The chief executive officer of Delay Food looked smoking hot in a black double-breasted suit dress that showed off her cleavage.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in beautiful makeup. Photo credit: @delayghana

Delay stunned her fans as she slayed in a blond frontal hairstyle that complimented her melanin skin tone.

She looked fabulous in heavy makeup, bold red lipstick, and well-defined eyebrows in the viral photos.

The outstanding television host wore black fishnet stockings to avoid showing too much skin.

Check out the photos below;

Delay looks heavenly in a white dress

Award-winning media personality Delay dressed down stylishly in a white sleeveless jumpsuit and long straight hairstyle for their video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian style icon Selly Galley has commented on Delay's Valentine's Day photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

You’re burning us! happy valentine boss lady

queen_lio26 stated:

Have u noticed classy roll with classy ❤sis❤️❤️❤️100% I give up @delayghana

Wesleykessegh stated:

Odo broni ❤❤❤❤

Vendajules stated:

Marylin Monroe got nothing on us!

Lernylomotey stated:

Aaaaaaayyyy!

Ednajarri stated:

Not Our regular CEO.... very classic with standard.

Nfreduaagyemang stated:

Happy Valentine’s Day, beautiful obaa

she_is_osa2.0 stated:

Oh wow!

abena_asabea88 stated:

Obaa Afia looking cute as always ❤️Womaninblack##

arttemie_fashionlook stated:

Happy Vals to you too

my_swaray's profile picture

Ano ɔden ɔdɔfoɔ

Lizzyaddai stated:

Wooow You Look Hot, Happy Valentines Day Precious Princess Enjoy Your Day ♥️♥️

Newchristablekehlovers stated:

La madrina❤

Delay Flaunts Her Curves In A Blue and White Striped Crop And Pencil Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who has become the talk of the town as she modelled in a bodycon dress.

The affluent lady looked effortlessly stylish with a lovely hairdo and makeup. Social media users have commented on Delay's elegant style and curvy figure.

