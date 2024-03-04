Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn attended a thanksgiving service on March 3, 2024, following their wedding ceremony

Marie donned a light pink custom-made gown while Moses Bliss was in a three-piece agbada for the Thanksgiving service

A video on Instagram captured Moses Bliss assisting Marie as they headed to the church, displaying their mutual support and affection

The couple had various marriage ceremonies from February 28, 2024, with the civil wedding in Nigeria, till March 3, 2024, when they went for their Thanksgiving service in Ghana.

The traditional wedding, which was held in Ghana, saw Marie wear four custom-made dresses by top fashion designers that got many talking. She also looked amazing in her gowns for the white wedding and reception.

In a video on Instagram, Marie wore a light pink gown while her husband, Moses Bliss, was dressed in a cream three-piece agbada for their wedding Thanksgiving service.

As they entered a car ready to take them to the church, Moses Bliss helped his partner by holding her gown so she could walk comfortably.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Marie's Sunday look

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Mr. and Mrs. Bliss's look for their Thanksgiving service. Read them below:

aworinde_adenike asked:

God when? Am I a tree?

rubyeegem said:

She will set a trend for soft make up and glow, and I hope for your business to flourish on a new level

healthyskin_gh wrote:

Simplicity is elegant Marie Radiating Glory in my church first thing you will be asked on Sunday thanksgiving is “How was your night” Sister Marie and brother Moses we all can see your night was good Congratulations May this union be more beautiful, blessed and peaceful than all the nice videos and pictures we’ve seen in Jesus name

barristerserwaa said:

Moses Moses. The Red Sea experience was definitely successful! Glowing anyhow

_leendah wrote:

When a man loves a woman.

amybeauty_zone said:

Her natural beauty radiates effortlessly!. Well done @reggies_makeovers

tinas_beauty_planet.ng said:

It’s the way he carries her for me genuine love

strandsghana wrote:

The cleanest no makeup makeup

Marie Wiseborn changes her name on social media after her wedding

Meanwhile, Marie Wiseborn Agyare changed her social media name to Marie Bliss shortly after their white wedding.

The wedding ceremonies were held in Nigeria and Ghana to reflect their diverse cultural backgrounds.

Marie shared photos from the wedding, captioning them with a biblical quote about God's plans.

