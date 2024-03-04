Marie Wiseborn Agyare, wife of Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss, changed her social media name shortly after their white wedding

They had their civil wedding in Nigeria and traditional marriage and church blessing in Accra, Ghana, reflecting their diverse cultural backgrounds

Marie shared photos from the wedding, captioning them with a biblical quote which talks about God's plans

The wife of famous Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss has changed her name on social media some hours after their white wedding.

The Ghanaian-British Marie Wiseborn Agyare and Nigerian singer Moses Bliss had their civil wedding in Nigeria and the traditional marriage and church blessing in Accra, Ghana.

In Marie's Instagram bio, for instance, she used the name Marie Wiseborn until a few hours after she married. She changed her name to Marie Bliss.

Mrs Marie Bliss shared beautiful pictures from the wedding with a Bible verse as her caption Photo credit: @mariewiseborn

Source: Instagram

Marie also shared some stunning photos from her wedding with the caption:

“There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless the LORD’s counsel—that will stand. ~ Proverbs 19:21.”

The post Mrs Marie Bliss shared is below:

Comments on Marie's post on Instagram

chy_dnma_ said:

Charm can mislead and beauty soon fades. The woman to be admired and praised is the woman who lives in the Fe..ar-of-God. Proverbs 31 vs 30..

reggies_makeovers wrote:

Congratulations hun

skincareandwellnesswithamaka said:

You're classy and beautiful

sharrossy wrote:

Congratulations Mrs Bliss, we cover your home with the Blood of Jesus

helloruthdavid said:

I just read your caption with your voice in my head☺️ Congratulations beautiful Mrs. Bliss, enjoy marital bliss

Moses and Marie celebrate the white ceremony with a giant cake

In another story, Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian-UK wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, celebrated their white wedding with a lavish reception, including a giant cake.

Their opulent event was attended by family, friends, and prominent figures from Nigeria and Ghana's entertainment circles.

The couple's union was preceded by a legal marriage and a regal traditional wedding held in Accra, Ghana, on February 29, culminating in a grand feast on March 2.

Source: YEN.com.gh