Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn has taken over the internet by storm with her flamboyant outfit for her plush wedding

The young Ghanaian bride wore custom-made dresses and a simple natural hairstyle for her traditional

Some social media users have congratulated the adorable young couple on their blissful ceremony in Ghana and Nigeria

Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn has taken over social media with her beautiful sartorial outfits for her plush wedding ceremony.

The gorgeous wife of a Nigerian gospel musician wore four custom-made dresses by top fashion designers that have become the talk of the town.

The young bride styled her own natural hair for her wedding without the assistance or supervision of a professional hairstylist.

She completed her look with mild makeup and stud earrings while showing off her dance moves at the plush event.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look stunning together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography_official.

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, slays in a blue kente gown

The young bride looked regal in a sleeveless kente gown designed with glittering lace for her traditional wedding.

Marie Wiseborn completed her look with pointed designer shoes while smiling for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Moses Bliss's wife, Marie Wiseborn, looks ethereal in a beautiful kente outfit

Marie Wiseborn celebrated the rich Ghanaian culture by dressing like a princess in an elegant kente outfit and native sandals.

Watch the video below;

Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, slays in a stylish lace gown

Marie Wiseborn looked exquisite in a sleeveless floor-sweeping lace gown highlighting her curves.

Nigerian groom Moses Bliss wore a custom-made long-sleeve shirt and lace wrap paired with black loafers.

Watch the video below;

Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, looks terrific in an Asoebi dress

Marie Wiseborn looked magnificent in an Asoebi dress and beautiful matching gele for the wedding reception in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's elegant outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

makiie_ stated:

The real “daughter of Zion”❤ she saw it through to her wedding. It’s giving a breath of fresh air ❤

Joyceronke stated:

Does this mean they will celebrate anniversaries every 4 years

ngozi_ca stated:

Shey una see how simply elegant she is? If some people know, them go don hand turtle dove for neck

unic_steph stated:

I'm glad she didn't hide this beautiful hair under a wig

Laurettaegboh stated:

Looking at this bride is such a breath of fresh air. It's been long we inhaled decency. It's been long time since we savoured the spice of modesty. This just feels good to look at. The innocence is alluring!

pelumii_h stated:

This lady looks like someone who wouldn't like stress

spiffy_rosey stated:

She’s different, she’s unique she’s beautiful. So speechless

Busayoofficial stated:

Thank you for using her husband's song and not some random ones

Moses Bliss's Wedding: Watch The Video As Marie Wiseborn Styles Her Own Natural Hair For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie Wiseborn, Moses Bliss's Ghanaian wife, who went viral after wearing her own natural hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

The young woman wore a natural bridal appearance for civil and traditional wedding ceremonies.

Some social media have commented on Marie Wiseborn's stunning wedding hair transformation video.

Source: YEN.com.gh