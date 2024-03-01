Moses Bliss's Wedding: See All The 4 Simple Yet Classy Dresses Marie Wiseborn Wore For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn has taken over the internet by storm with her flamboyant outfit for her plush wedding
- The young Ghanaian bride wore custom-made dresses and a simple natural hairstyle for her traditional
- Some social media users have congratulated the adorable young couple on their blissful ceremony in Ghana and Nigeria
Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn has taken over social media with her beautiful sartorial outfits for her plush wedding ceremony.
The gorgeous wife of a Nigerian gospel musician wore four custom-made dresses by top fashion designers that have become the talk of the town.
The young bride styled her own natural hair for her wedding without the assistance or supervision of a professional hairstylist.
She completed her look with mild makeup and stud earrings while showing off her dance moves at the plush event.
Moses Bliss' wife: Marie Wiseborn impresses Ghanaians as she styles her own natural hair for her plush wedding
Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, slays in a blue kente gown
The young bride looked regal in a sleeveless kente gown designed with glittering lace for her traditional wedding.
Marie Wiseborn completed her look with pointed designer shoes while smiling for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Moses Bliss's wife, Marie Wiseborn, looks ethereal in a beautiful kente outfit
Marie Wiseborn celebrated the rich Ghanaian culture by dressing like a princess in an elegant kente outfit and native sandals.
Watch the video below;
Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, slays in a stylish lace gown
Marie Wiseborn looked exquisite in a sleeveless floor-sweeping lace gown highlighting her curves.
Nigerian groom Moses Bliss wore a custom-made long-sleeve shirt and lace wrap paired with black loafers.
Watch the video below;
Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn, looks terrific in an Asoebi dress
Marie Wiseborn looked magnificent in an Asoebi dress and beautiful matching gele for the wedding reception in Ghana.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's elegant outfits
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
makiie_ stated:
The real “daughter of Zion”❤ she saw it through to her wedding. It’s giving a breath of fresh air ❤
Joyceronke stated:
Does this mean they will celebrate anniversaries every 4 years
ngozi_ca stated:
Shey una see how simply elegant she is? If some people know, them go don hand turtle dove for neck
unic_steph stated:
I'm glad she didn't hide this beautiful hair under a wig
Laurettaegboh stated:
Looking at this bride is such a breath of fresh air. It's been long we inhaled decency. It's been long time since we savoured the spice of modesty. This just feels good to look at. The innocence is alluring!
pelumii_h stated:
This lady looks like someone who wouldn't like stress
spiffy_rosey stated:
She’s different, she’s unique she’s beautiful. So speechless
Busayoofficial stated:
Thank you for using her husband's song and not some random ones
Moses Bliss's Wedding: Watch The Video As Marie Wiseborn Styles Her Own Natural Hair For Her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie Wiseborn, Moses Bliss's Ghanaian wife, who went viral after wearing her own natural hairstyle for her traditional wedding.
The young woman wore a natural bridal appearance for civil and traditional wedding ceremonies.
Some social media have commented on Marie Wiseborn's stunning wedding hair transformation video.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh