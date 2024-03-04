Famous gospel musician Moses Bliss has gone viral after showing unconditional love for his wife in public

The 29-year-old and his beautiful wife, Marie Wiseborn, wore custom-made outfits while flaunting their wedding rings

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of the couple posted on Instagram

Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn continue to trend online after their luxurious wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The highly religious couple wore elegant outfits for their Thanksgiving service at CEYC Airport on Sunday, 3rd March 2024.

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn wore a long-sleeve white mesh outfit, natural ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look stunning together. Photo credit: @ceycairport.

Source: Instagram

Famous gospel musician and fashion entrepreneur Moses Bliss looked dapper in a white three-piece agbada styled with an expensive wristwatch.

In a viral video, the celebrity groom warm hearts as he held his wife's outfit as she gently descended the stairs to avoid minor accidents.

Watch the video below;

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn recite their wedding vows

The celebrity couple Marie Wiseborn and Moses Bliss couldn't stop smiling as they recited their marital vows in the presence of their family and friends at the Church of Pentecost.

Watch the lovely video below;

Some social media users commented on Marie Wise's Thanksgiving outfit and mild makeup in a viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Rubyeegem stated:

She will set the trend for soft make-up and glow, and I hope for your business to flourish on a new level

Barristerserwaa stated:

Moses Moses. The Red Sea experience was definitely successful! Glowing anyhow

healthyskin_gh stated:

Simplicity is elegant Marie Radiating Glory in my church, the first thing you will be asked on Sunday Thanksgiving is, “How was your night” Sister Marie and Brother Moses, we all can see your night was good Congratulations.

tuga_2smart stated:

A make-up artist come and see you. If you tell them I want all blend ( they look at u like you are ins@ne). I don’t like that plenty of foundation divides a face into 3. All blends with good powder is good, too

Kalabaripot stated:

And the day after, she looks the same.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️. She does not need much. Love it. If you are about the slay life, by all means, do you, but do not shame a simple lady for staying simple even on her wedding. Her wedding, not yours.

See Stunning Photos Of The Godly Gown Marie Wiseborn Wore For White Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie Wiseborn, the wife of Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss, who looked stunning in her white wedding gown, making her a gorgeous bride.

The Ghanaian bride based in the UK chose elegant attire that covered her skin for her traditional and white wedding.

The bride has received praise on social media from several users for her elegant and refined sense of style.

Source: YEN.com.gh