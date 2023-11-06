Ghanaian bride Rose looked breathtaking in a stunning structured gown for her multi-day wedding ceremony

The bride's sister stepped up her fashion game as she rocked matching kente gown to support her sister on her wedding day

Some social media users have commended the beautiful sisters for showing love and unity in the viral videos

Ghanaian bride Rose and her gorgeous sisters choose to wear similar kente fabric colours and designs for her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Rose and her sister slay in elegant kente gowns. Photo credit: @minas_makeupartistry

The beautiful sisters looked exquisite in ombre colours that were used to design the corseted kente gowns with stylish sleeves.

The bride, with an infectious smile, and her sister opted for a side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Ghanaian bride shows off her expensive wedding ring

Ghanaian bride Rose looked flamboyant in a structured kente gown as she posed with her husband for their wedding portraits.

Ghanaian bride Rose looks heavenly in a classy spaghetti-strap white gown

Ghanaian bride Rose flaunted her flawless skin as she wore gorgeous white gown for her white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Rose rocks fashionable dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian couple Rose and Jonathan looked adorable together as they wore stylish outfits for their beach themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

Miss Malaika beauty queen Franklina Shalom has commented on the bride's elegant kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Franklinashalom stated:

Who is the bride, and who is the sister? They all look so gorgeous

awura_baibe stated:

Please, who is the bride?

fantastikbridals stated:

The kente colours are giving

Derbilicious stated:

So beautiful, you can't even tell who's the bride and who's the sister ❤️

nharnaephyia8 stated:

❤️ God bless your handwork always

harriet_brobbey stated:

My cousins are looking all beautiful ❤️Congratulations, Rose. The Lord bless your marriage.

