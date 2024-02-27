Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe is celebrating her birthday in grand style with beautiful photos

The fashion entrepreneur wore a Barbie-themed outfit for her viral birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian TikToker and influencers have commented on Monique Mawulawe's gorgeous birthday outfit

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe left her fans drooling as she took to Instagram on February 27, 2024, and shared a beautiful photo dressed up like the iconic fashion doll.

The beauty queen, who always floods her social media with jaw-dropping photos, wore a short glittering tulle dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Miss Ghana 2022 Monique Mawulawe rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @monique_mawulawe

Source: Instagram

Monique Mawulawe dazzled in long-coloured braids and mild makeup that blended with her fair complexion.

The fashion model wore a gold jewellery set and elegant silver strappy heels to complete her look. Monique Mawulawe shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

Chose to be a little playful today. Hi everyone it a Barbie’s birthday . Grateful to God I’m +1.

Check out the photos below;

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe rocks a two-piece outfit

The chief executive officer of the Lawe fashion brand, Monique Mawulawe, looked fabulous in a v-shaped long-sleeve top and matching perfect-fit trousers during her luxurious vacation abroad.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official has commented on Monique Mawulawe's birthday outfit

Becca Gifts Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe GH¢ 20,000 Louis Vuitton Bag And Brand New Benz On Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2020 Miss Ghana Monique Mawulawe's expensive birthday presents she received in 2023.

The fashion model enjoys travelling outside Ghana and shopping for expensive clothing and shoes.

The stylish influencer resembles Ghanaian musician Becca, whom she lovingly calls her godmother.

Source: YEN.com.gh