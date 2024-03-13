Hajia Bintu Slays In Black Cargo Pants Styled With GH¢90 Shein Minimalist Bag To A Dinner Date
- Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has posted photos of herself in a stylish skimpy top for her dinner date
- The video vixen with a voluptuous figure flaunted her cleavage and midriff while posing beside a posh car
- Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's ensemble and beautiful makeup in the trending Instagram photos
Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has caused a stir with a stunning outfit for her dinner date.
The young beauty influencer wore a strapless white top and black cargo pants while modelling in black strappy heels.
Hajia Bintu wore an elegant frontal ponytail, flawless makeup, and well-defined eyebrows for her date night.
She wore pink earrings matching her Shein elegant minimalist bag to complete her look.
Hajia Bintu rocks cleavage-bearing top, flaunts thighs in cut out skirt at a plush restaurant in Cape Town
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu slays in a short dress
The chief executive officer of Crown and Comb, Hajia Bintu, wore a short blue dress and platform shoes for this photoshoot.
She looked gorgeous in her short hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her shiny gold purse clutch to complete her look.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Tonycjays stated:
She looks unhappy
weird_wanii stated:
Lamborghini girl
privott82 stated:
Fabulous and beautiful
Ebonyheartart stated:
BINTU
official_yhungking stated:
The only adepa
bipster_09 stated:
Damnnn
comfortjohn34 stated:
A queen and more
2xbishop stated:
Didn’t scratch that babe
comedian_aboki44 stated:
Beautiful ❤❤
get2knowofficial stated:
Once again. Nyash is better than university . If only you know in places Hajia has Bintu.
United Showbiz host MzGee pleases Ghanaians as she slays in a gold sheer dress designed with broken glasses
Linokrenshaw stated:
Big baby
Lovecoa stated:
Pulled it off huh.. Still repulsive with a big no specialty at all just from self exploitation
issah_cubana stated:
No talent or skills just the Nyash, and it's obviously paying more than the degrees .
Hajia Bintu Looks Decent In A Simple Flared Dress As She Parties With McBrown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, who delighted her fans at the star-studded event with her stunning ensemble.
Ghana celebrities, including Prince David Osei, Edem, Nana Ama McBrown, and others, attended the event.
Several social media users have commented on the Hajia Bintu viral videos currently trending on the platform.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh