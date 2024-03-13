Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has posted photos of herself in a stylish skimpy top for her dinner date

The video vixen with a voluptuous figure flaunted her cleavage and midriff while posing beside a posh car

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's ensemble and beautiful makeup in the trending Instagram photos

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has caused a stir with a stunning outfit for her dinner date.

The young beauty influencer wore a strapless white top and black cargo pants while modelling in black strappy heels.

Hajia Bintu wore an elegant frontal ponytail, flawless makeup, and well-defined eyebrows for her date night.

She wore pink earrings matching her Shein elegant minimalist bag to complete her look.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu slays in a short dress

The chief executive officer of Crown and Comb, Hajia Bintu, wore a short blue dress and platform shoes for this photoshoot.

She looked gorgeous in her short hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her shiny gold purse clutch to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

