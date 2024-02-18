Famous female TikToker Hajia Bintu didn't disappoint her fans with her gorgeous outfit at the star-studded event

Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Edem, Prince David Osei and others, were present at the event

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos of Hajia Bintu trending on social media

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, was the centre of attention at the grand opening of 5th Avenue Luxury Apartments inside East Legon Adjiringanor behind Coco Vanilla on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Hajia Bintu and Nana Ama McBrown rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a spaghetti strap flare dress accentuating her curves as she modelled graciously in a viral video.

Hajia Bintu wore an elegant, long-coloured African beads hairstyle and heavy makeup at the plush party.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her cleavage in a stylish corseted dress

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a strapless corseted dress at the star-studded event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

grandesolutions27 stated:

Nice dress but u have put on too much weight

smiles_judith stated:

Hajia bintu, I feel sorry for her in her 40s

joeyy_crack stated:

Awww she is soo pretty well dressed her DUNA is DUNAING TODAY TOO✌️

_adamsrectina stated:

I see the mature guys are not watching the yansh..but imagining it in their heads

khojotod stated:

Look how sassy you are in that dress omg

nigga_lyk_parker stated:

OMO see hw the nyash Dey bounce

abigailessien_ stated:

Hmmmmm

nkwafo01 stated:

For de first time am in luv with this dress if u no ur body type u will dress accordingly

gucci_g_nice stated:

This is that way u should dress on God u look more good in this .

Hajia Bintu Narrowly Avoids A Nip Slip In Low-Cut Black Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, famous for flaunting her voluptuous body online.

The curvaceous brand influencer, wearing a black glittery lace dress, looked terrific for her viral photo shoot.

Hajia Bintu's sophisticated attire and haircuts have drawn criticism from some social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh