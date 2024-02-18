Hajia Bintu: Ghanaian TikToker Looks Decent In A Simple Flared Dress As She Parties With McBrown
- Famous female TikToker Hajia Bintu didn't disappoint her fans with her gorgeous outfit at the star-studded event
- Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Edem, Prince David Osei and others, were present at the event
- Some social media users have commented on the viral videos of Hajia Bintu trending on social media
Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, was the centre of attention at the grand opening of 5th Avenue Luxury Apartments inside East Legon Adjiringanor behind Coco Vanilla on Sunday, February 18, 2024.
The beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a spaghetti strap flare dress accentuating her curves as she modelled graciously in a viral video.
Hajia Bintu wore an elegant, long-coloured African beads hairstyle and heavy makeup at the plush party.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix wins over the internet with his expensive black at a plush birthday party in Italy
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her cleavage in a stylish corseted dress
Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a strapless corseted dress at the star-studded event.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
grandesolutions27 stated:
Nice dress but u have put on too much weight
smiles_judith stated:
Hajia bintu, I feel sorry for her in her 40s
joeyy_crack stated:
Awww she is soo pretty well dressed her DUNA is DUNAING TODAY TOO✌️
_adamsrectina stated:
I see the mature guys are not watching the yansh..but imagining it in their heads
khojotod stated:
Look how sassy you are in that dress omg
nigga_lyk_parker stated:
OMO see hw the nyash Dey bounce
abigailessien_ stated:
Hmmmmm
nkwafo01 stated:
For de first time am in luv with this dress if u no ur body type u will dress accordingly
gucci_g_nice stated:
This is that way u should dress on God u look more good in this .
Hajia Bintu Narrowly Avoids A Nip Slip In Low-Cut Black Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, famous for flaunting her voluptuous body online.
The curvaceous brand influencer, wearing a black glittery lace dress, looked terrific for her viral photo shoot.
Hajia Bintu's sophisticated attire and haircuts have drawn criticism from some social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh