The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has gone viral with her birthday photoshoot

The young style influencer looked ethereal in an all-black ensemble and black Converse to complete her look

Some social media users commented on the post with lovely birthday wishes while admiring her look

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's beautiful daughters follow in her footsteps as young influencers.

The celebrity mom has posted breathtaking photos of her first daughter, Jesusa, to celebrate her birthday on May 17, 2024.

Nana Akua Addo and her daughter rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @nanaakuaddo.

Jesusa Norman, who made headlines with her 2023 Glitz Fashion Week look, was photographed in a black long-sleeve top and black leggings for her birthday photoshoot.

The young fashionista looked elegant in a beautiful African braid hairstyle and simple stud earrings to accessorise her look.

She wore stylish knee-high Converse while flaunting her white designer bag to complete her look

Nana Akua Addo's daughter slays in an African print outfit

Nana Akua Addo's second daughter, Ohemaa, always trends with her stunning ensembles and poses. She looked regal in an African print tulle dress and expensive sneakers.

Ghanaians react to Nana Akua Addo's daughter's stunning outfit for her birthday outfit

