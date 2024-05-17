Nana Akua Addo's Daughter Rocks Stylish Outfit And GH¢500 Knee High Converse For Her Birthday Shoot
- The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has gone viral with her birthday photoshoot
- The young style influencer looked ethereal in an all-black ensemble and black Converse to complete her look
- Some social media users commented on the post with lovely birthday wishes while admiring her look
Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's beautiful daughters follow in her footsteps as young influencers.
The celebrity mom has posted breathtaking photos of her first daughter, Jesusa, to celebrate her birthday on May 17, 2024.
Jesusa Norman, who made headlines with her 2023 Glitz Fashion Week look, was photographed in a black long-sleeve top and black leggings for her birthday photoshoot.
The young fashionista looked elegant in a beautiful African braid hairstyle and simple stud earrings to accessorise her look.
She wore stylish knee-high Converse while flaunting her white designer bag to complete her look
Check out the photos below;
Nana Akua Addo's daughter slays in an African print outfit
Nana Akua Addo's second daughter, Ohemaa, always trends with her stunning ensembles and poses. She looked regal in an African print tulle dress and expensive sneakers.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaians react to Nana Akua Addo's daughter's stunning outfit for her birthday outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions;
dwinopoku2017 stated:
Your moms are many here. We love u happy birthday princess ❤GBU Amen
powertwins_2 stated:
What a beautyon our way to Ghana to collect that outfitHappy birthday beautiful lady. Wishing you many more in good health
plush_beauty_hub.gh stated:
Happy birthday beautiful
Cupidevents stated:
Happy birthday hunnay ❤️❤️❤️
akorfagh_official stated:
May Borns are the best
juwal_krafts stated:
Happy birthday to your beautiful girl. More years in good health
jilmarg_forever stated:
Glorious birthday beautiful. The LORD bless and keep you ❤️❤️
Ajuanpearlstudio stated:
Happy birthday, beautiful . Excellence in all your endeavors
quecyofficial_ stated:
Happy birthday to my little niece ❤️
Katieoeleganza stated:
Happy Birthday, My Baby Girl ❤️
zesuzacateringservice stated:
Happy birthday to her. growing so beautifully. You are blessed ❤️.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, from Ghana, who is still in style after wearing a fantastic gown at the 2024 AMVCA in Lagos.
The fashion icon took style inspiration from a French designer to design her stunning 3D dress.
Social media users commended her for upping her style game during the red carpet event.
