Famous TikTok star Hajia Bintu has gone viral on the internet with her sassy photos

The curvy brand influencer looked stupendous in a black glittering lace dress for her viral photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's elegant outfits and hairstyles

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has caused a stir with her latest daring photos after her lavish birthday.

The fashion model flaunted her curves in a short black one-hand dress that showed off her cleavage.

Hajia Bintu rocks stunning dresses. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia

The young chief executive officer of a plush beauty saloon looked unrecognisable as she wore a glamorous hairstyle and perfect makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Ghanaian fashion designer Firm Stitches did an incredible job with her new twist to the corseted dress that allowed her to post from different angles.

Hajia Bintu shows cleavage in a sassy video

Hajia Bintu never ceases to amaze her fans with her breathtaking looks and smoking hot videos online.

Hajia Bintu goes viral with her twerking moves

Hajia Bintu has won the attention of Ghanaian men as she shakes her backside in a trending video while slaying in a casual two-piece outfit.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's black dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu's skimpy outfits that accentuate her curves.

The fashion world is in awe of the curvy influencer's social media profile, which is filled with gorgeous pictures of her wearing extravagant clothing.

These are our top picks for timeless date-night outfit ideas that draw inspiration from celebrities.

