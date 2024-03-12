Adult Fans Delight As Hajia Bintu Flaunts Fine Legs And Cleavage To Dinner At Cape Town Restaurant
- Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu turned many heads online when she flaunted her curvaceous figure in an all-black outfit to dinner
- The photos were taken inside the plush restaurant of the Grand Pavilion in Cape Town, South Africa
- Many people complimented her in the comments, while others wondered about the purpose of ehr trip to South Africa
Famous Ghanaian curvy model Hajia Bintu got many of her fans admiring how stunning she looked as she slayed into an all-black outfit to go for dinner at a plush restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa.
Hajia Bintu flaunts fine curves in video
Hajia Bintu tagged the location in the post as Grand Pavilion, which is one of the most beautiful and luxurious restaurants in Cape Town, South Africa.
The curvy Ghanaian influencer looked stunning as she flaunted her fine legs and tattoos in a fitted black skirt that had its left side cut out.
She paired the black skirt with a black long-sleeved bralette that flaunted her bosoms. She wore lovely heels that made her look extra sassy.
Below is a carousel post of Hajia Bintu slaying in an all-black outfit at a plush restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa.
Reactions as Hajia Bintu flaunts curves and bosoms in an all-black dress
Many people gushed over how stunning Hajia Bintu looked in the photos. Below are reactions:
officialmoneymaker said:
Ramadan ooo abi which kind Hajia be this
stylishfreecity said:
I love you from here to the moon and back black diamond
ebonyheartart said:
The short hair goes CRAZYY
can_do_spirit1 said:
Carefully with your foood oooooo !!!!!!!’. Don’t eat anything without seeing it
chiefbuf said:
It’s dinner but we all know that you are the food to be eaten
ebonyheartart said:
BBBBBBBBBINTUUUUUUU oo
YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated socialite Haji Bintu caused a stir on social media when she flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán worth GH¢4.2 million.
In the photos, she rocked a sleeveless, cleavage-baring corset top, cargo pants and heels and heavy makeup.
Many people talked about her luxury lifestyle, while others talked about how stunning she looked in the photos.
Source: YEN.com.gh