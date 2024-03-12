Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu turned many heads online when she flaunted her curvaceous figure in an all-black outfit to dinner

The photos were taken inside the plush restaurant of the Grand Pavilion in Cape Town, South Africa

Many people complimented her in the comments, while others wondered about the purpose of ehr trip to South Africa

Famous Ghanaian curvy model Hajia Bintu got many of her fans admiring how stunning she looked as she slayed into an all-black outfit to go for dinner at a plush restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hajia Bintu in Cape Town, South Africa. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu flaunts fine curves in video

Hajia Bintu tagged the location in the post as Grand Pavilion, which is one of the most beautiful and luxurious restaurants in Cape Town, South Africa.

The curvy Ghanaian influencer looked stunning as she flaunted her fine legs and tattoos in a fitted black skirt that had its left side cut out.

She paired the black skirt with a black long-sleeved bralette that flaunted her bosoms. She wore lovely heels that made her look extra sassy.

Below is a carousel post of Hajia Bintu slaying in an all-black outfit at a plush restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa.

Reactions as Hajia Bintu flaunts curves and bosoms in an all-black dress

Many people gushed over how stunning Hajia Bintu looked in the photos. Below are reactions:

officialmoneymaker said:

Ramadan ooo abi which kind Hajia be this

stylishfreecity said:

I love you from here to the moon and back black diamond

ebonyheartart said:

The short hair goes CRAZYY

can_do_spirit1 said:

Carefully with your foood oooooo !!!!!!!’. Don’t eat anything without seeing it

chiefbuf said:

It’s dinner but we all know that you are the food to be eaten

ebonyheartart said:

BBBBBBBBBINTUUUUUUU oo

"Sika woman": Hajia Bintu flaunted a Lamborghini Huracán worth GH¢4.2 million

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated socialite Haji Bintu caused a stir on social media when she flaunted an orange Lamborghini Huracán worth GH¢4.2 million.

In the photos, she rocked a sleeveless, cleavage-baring corset top, cargo pants and heels and heavy makeup.

Many people talked about her luxury lifestyle, while others talked about how stunning she looked in the photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh