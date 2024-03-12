Award-winning TV host MzGee has become a role model for the youth as she always rocks decent dresses

The United Showbiz host has never repeated her outfits on and off the cameras since she took over from McBrown

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's latest outfit and bold hairstyle choices on the show

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, left some jaw-dropping with the flamboyant outfit she wore to host the United Showbiz program on UTV.

The beautiful TV host, without a natural voluptuous figure, looked angelic in a sheer gold dress that made her glow.

United Showbiz host MzGee dazzles in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @mzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee and her famous stylist Akosua Vee opted for a short pixie cut hairstyle to complete her look without taking attention from the dress.

The makeup artist did an incredible job choosing the perfect foundation to blend with her flawless skin.

Check out the photo below;

United Showbiz host MzGee looks impeccable in a coloured hairstyle

Award-winning TV host MzGee gave onlookers an incredible sight with her regalia on the United Showbiz program.

She wore a mix-and-match long-sleeve African print top and a long green skirt while slaying in a coloured hairstyle.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's glittering outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Obaapamaud stated:

Beautiful dress you look fabulous

akosua_sika_futuro stated:

See smile ❤ ❤ is a breath taking …. You noe ryd…

Veraboateng.50552 stated:

My beautiful host

Naalartey stated:

You are such an inspiration, bold and beautiful . Shine on, woman ❤️

djdrizzle_24 stated:

Happy women's day, beautiful

Michaelnuwor stated:

See woman /

odenehoafriyie_11 stated:

Bag of gold

Victoriaowusu stated:

Shine bright like a diamond ❤️❤️❤️

Richardkobby stated:

Beautiful ❤❤❤

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Happy International Women's Day, Mamaga ❤

Adofoasakabutey stated:

May every woman find her voice, own her power, and realize her dreams. Wishing you a very Happy International Women's Day filled with love, happiness, the blessings of God, greatness and respect❤️

MzGee Host Slays Like A Muslim Bride As She Rocks Long Black Dress And Yellow Turban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaians were astounded by MzGee's black long-sleeve ensemble on United Showbiz.

The lovely TV personality resembled a Muslim woman attending a red carpet-event. The style star has received praise from social media users for her inventive wardrobe choices.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh