GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has shown off her curves in a tight flower-themed outfit she wore on the Next TV Star reality show

The media personality glowed with smiles in the long dress with an open neck in her new Instagram photos

Her stunning images have garnered reactions from fans who gushed over her beauty with excitement

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has dazzled in a blossom-themed outfit she wore on the Next TV Star reality show, a flagship programme organised by GHOne TV.

The acclaimed television presenter appeared flawless in the long dress with an open neck as she wore a gorgeous face beat. She complemented her looks with gold earrings and a wristwatch.

The GHOne TV presenter brimmed with smiles as she looked straight into the camera. She shared two images in which she gave different poses.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere. Source: Serwaa Amihere

Source: Instagram

How fans reacted

Fans of the media personality have expressed excitement after seeing their star slaying in the gorgeous ensemble.

YEN.com.gh selected some of their reactions below:

Social media comments

Franciscakomba1 commented:

''You look ravishing.''

Barimah_h said:

''This is a really beautiful picture.''

Mrs.rwilson2013 commented:

''The dress fabric is beautiful.''

Thalianaorch said:

''You look beautiful, Serwaa. Your hairstyle is everything.''

Adwoa_lin commented:

''Ahh Serwaa woho y3 f3 dodo❤️❤️❤️❤️, no wonder they are obsessed with you.''

Patrickjahye said:

''Adorable Beautiful Queen.''

