Ghanaian celebrity, Deloris Frimpong Manso has got many falling in love with her stature after a recent video surfaced online

In the post, she was seen in a grey straight dress that was above her knees with a nice short hair style

Many of her followers who saw the video commented on how good she looks and expressed their admiration for her

A video of Ghana's iconic TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso has recently surfaced on social media and is causing quite the stir.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the host of the Delay Show, saw her laughing and running away from the person recording her in a shy manner.

She was seen in a grey straight dress with long sleeves way above her knees. Delay also had a short hair on which very much complimented her looks.

Many internet users who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the video has racked up close to 30,000 likes with over 200 people commenting.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@lisaapril553 replied:

What a shape , God curved u well

@pharoah.monk commented:

Gorgeous Deloris! Your smile is so beautiful!

@bucqxei wrote:

She’s so fulfilled.. she’s so excited .. I call feel her energy

From @debeeklodingh:

Everything where legit.......

@amg_morrison1 said:

I neva knew say ebe like this her body dey ooo now everybody say Kun Kura to

@maryquarshienaa commented:

Awwww my role model

@pause_n_laugh wrote:

Ntoma kata nne3ma so

Watch the full video linked below;

Delay Opens up About some of the Struggles Running a Business as a Woman in Ghana Brings

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that celebrated Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay recently opened up about some of the challenges she faces.

In an emotional post on her official Twitter timeline, the gorgeous lady shared that being a female business owner in Ghana comes with a lot of challenges.

She also intimated that there have been moments she was nearly pushed to tears due to situations at hand.

"Being a woman and running a business in Ghana isn’t the easiest thing. Sometimes I feel like crying but I can never give up!"

Ghanaians who read her tweet sympathized with her and shared some words of encouragement.

