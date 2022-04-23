Star actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has stunned in a long white ensemble featuring sparkling designs, a thigh slit, and long sleeves

The famous Kumawood actress beamed in a photo shared on her Instagram account on Friday, April 22

Fans of the Ghanaian movie personality have expressed admiration for her beauty and flawless sense of style

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has glowed in a long white ensemble featuring sparkling designs, a thigh slit, and long sleeves covering her entire hands.

The flawless Kumawood actress paired her look with sparkling long earrings as she posed for the camera.

For footwear, she sported her go-to designer transparent heels, which make her toes visible.

Photos of Sandra Sarfo Ababio. Source: Sandra Sarfo Ababio

Source: Instagram

Sandra Sarfo Ababio looked glowing in the new Instagram photo shared on her page on Friday, April 22.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Captioning the stunning image, the actress wrote:

''Look for the magic in every moment.''

Fans of the actress have expressed admiration for her beauty and her flawless sense of style.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sammy_Darko said:

''Too much perfection. You look splendid.''

Kofikingsley_sarfo

''A woman of class❤️❤️❤️.''

Lincoln.nana said:

''Splendid❤️❤️.''

Sheena.xx7 commented:

''My favourite❤️.''

Son_of_el_chapo said:

''Ahoufe.''

Ewurahabynah.rae commented:

''Definitely magic.''

Kumawood star Sandra Sarfo Ababio shows off her plush living room

Not long ago, Sandra Sarfo Ababio caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a video showing her plush living room.

In a post on her official Instagram handle and sighted by YEN.com.gh, she was seen wearing an all-black shirt and shorts.

She was seen dancing in her beautiful living room and panned the camera around the room to show the furniture and wall hangings.

Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with sunglasses, a handbag, an expensive-looking chain, and a gold wristwatch.

Gyakie Glows with Beauty and Style in White Outfit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian afro-beat sensation, Gyakie, real name Jackline Acheampong, released photos showing her fashion credentials in a coordinating fashion ensemble.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, the acclaimed songstress donned an all-white outfit with an inner black blouse.

The Need Me singer rocked what appears to be afro hair to enhance her looks. She added a gold chain with the design ''Queen'' and wore large boots for the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh