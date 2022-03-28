An old photo of popular Ghanaian television personality, Serwaa Amihere, looking so slim and completely different has surfaced on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram of Ghana_ha_nsem, Serwaa looked younger, fun-loving, and ‘all-over’.

This is no surprise as by then she was young and basking her youthful exuberance.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere now and then. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere @ghana_ha_nsem/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her top is designed in a way that her stomach and naval are bare for everyone to see. Serwaa also had about three piercings on her left ear.

She held a phone in her right hand and posed with her red handbag.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Serwaa’s photo triggers reaction

Serwaa Amihere’s photo has pulled massive reactions from fans and they have raised various concerns.

Some talked about her real complexion, while the majority have thanked God for Serwaa’s progress.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

gloriaasare11: “Who's this? Serwaa who?”

mhyamegold: “What God can't do doesn't exist.”

nanahemaa_pomaa: “Eiiiish money is good oo.”

asareboatengjennifer: “Slaying mu king Kong.”

phyllnyce: “She loves red all these while.”

_annakorfa: Eiii God is good ooo.”

esin.am: “So she bleached?”

__seli.nam: “Eyyy.”

Source: YEN.com.gh