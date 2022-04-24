A new video of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui's little princess Island Frimpong has dazzled the internet

The little girl was spotted with her father at the relaunch and opening of her mother's Beauty By Fella Makafui's shop in East Legon Saturday, April 23

Fans of the Ghanaian celebrity couple have reacted as some observed that Island is growing into a lovely girl

Celebrity couple rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui's little princess Island Frimpong is growing into a beautiful girl, and a cute video of the child has dazzled the internet.

The adorable clip was taken after Medikal and Island arrived at the relaunch and opening of the Beauty By Fella Makafui shop in East Legon.

The two were first photographed while Medikal held Island in his arms after they arrived to lend support to their wife and mother who relaunched her beauty brand on Saturday, April 23.

Island drips with cuteness

Island was subsequently captured standing not far from her father, looking tall and adorable.

The little girl sported a black designer top over leopard-themed straight-leg trousers as she looked into the camera before turning away slowly from it.

The beautiful moment dazzled fans of Medikal and Fella Makafui, who shared compliments under the video, which was shared on Instagram by blogger Slayis_everywhere on April, 23.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Yaa_Odo said:

''OMG, she's now a big girl.''

Obaa_stonzy_ commented:

''So beautiful .''

Happylives_here observed:

''She is too old to still be using a pacifier. It will damage her dentition. After about 6m, it should be bye-bye to pacifiers. At the latest, by 12m.''

Danny_Lee said:

''Wow, so cute. She's grown tall and looking adorable.''

Sam_Atta commented:

''Such a cute moment to see. One of the beautiful things on the internet.''

Naana_Adjoa added:

''Never a dull moment with Fella and Medikal. Lovely couple with a beautiful princess.

