Ghanaian actress and media personality, AJ Poundz, has disclosed that business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has not remarried for the fifth time

She hinted that his fourth wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, who was a former contestant of Ghana's Most Beautiful, was the cause of their divorce

She explained her intention behind why she commented with a laughing emoji under the post announcing the divorce

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Mrs Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng popularly known as AJ Poundz has debunked rumours that renowned business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, has not gone for another wife.

AJ Poundz and Dr. Kwaku Oteng. Photo Source: @ajpoundz_gh

Source: Instagram

AJ Poundz received numerous backlash after she was accused of mocking Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah when her marriage with Dr. Kwaku Oteng hit the rocks.

However, she emphasised that her laughing emoji, which she commented on a post that announced the divorce news was never her intention to ridicule her one-time friend.

“Am I not supposed to laugh at a funny comment or caption? It wasn’t about her marriage. I meant she caused everything… If I were not a good friend, I wouldn’t have been with her for years. I’m not evil.”

AJ Poundz and Sally, both former contestants of TV3's reality show Ghana’s Most Beautiful, were friends until Akua Amoakowaa’s marriage hit the rocks.

Meanwhile, Akua Amoakowaa, in February 2022, confirmed the divorce with the business mogul two years after rumours circulated in the media.

In a sit-down interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, she further stated that Akua had always wanted to leave the union.

"Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year.

AJ Poundz explained that was not surprised when Akua came out to confirm the divorce rumours, stating that that was something she had always wanted to do.

“She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself.”

