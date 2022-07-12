Media personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has hit back at Reggie Rockstone after he claimed Ghanaians don't respect him

She opined that Reggie Rockstone brought all the disrespect on himself after joining the music group VIP to form VVIP

She stated that Reggie Rockstone lost the 'Grand Papa' title the moment he decided to join the VVIP group

Media personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has asserted that famous hiplife artiste and rapper, Reggie Rockstone, made a mistake joining the music group VIP in 2017.

According to her, Reggie Rockstone should respect his legendary status before demanding the same from Ghanaians.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Reggie Rockstone. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @reggierockstone711

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar contributed as a pundit on UTV’s entertainment show, United Showbiz. She was speaking on Reggie Rockstone's claim that he receives more respect from Nigerians than from his own people, Ghanaians.

While she lamented about how legends are not well-honoured in Ghana, she opined that the Hiplife Grandpapa, as he is affectionately called, brought this level of disrespect on himself.

"He should begin to respect his legendary status before he will command that legendary respect from Ghanaians."

She explained that the route cause of the disrespect began after he abandoned his legendary status to join the music duo VIP to form VVIP.

VVIP, formerly known as VIP (Vision In Progress), is a Ghanaian Hiplife music group made up of Zeal, formerly known as Lazzy (Abdul Hamid Ibrahim), Prodigal (Joseph Nana Ofori), and Reggie Rockstone (Reginald Ossei).

To reinforce her argument, she used the host of the show, Nana Ama Mcbrown, as an example.

"It will be highly demeaning for you Nana Ama Mcbrown to decide all of a sudden that you would want to join the 'Mafia gang'. So is Reggie Rockstone. He lost that 'Grand Papa' title the moment he decided to go and join the VVIP group," she said.

Reggie Rockstone says Ghanaians disrespect him while Nigerians hail him

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, has disclosed that the only time he was ever disrespected in his career was by Ghanaians.

In an interview with Andy Dosty, he noted that his own people who were in the Ghanaian music industry as well as some fans in the country, claimed he has never done anything remarkable for the music industry.

“Hiplife Grandpapa,” and “Originator of Hiplife,” as he is affectionately called by many, spoke with so much pain. He acknowledged that Nigerians appreciate him as well as his craft.

Source: YEN.com.gh