Nana Ama McBrown announced on Onua Showtime that her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen will be making a comeback

This comes after the show was halted in March when she moved from UTV to Media General's Onua TV

Many people were overjoyed that the show would be airing again on their TV screens

Actress Nana Ama McBrown shared some heartwarming news to the fans of her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

During Onua Showtime, a show she hosts on Onua TV, she announced that the cooking show will be making a comeback on TV3 and will no longer be aired on Despite Media's UTV.

Nana Ama McBrown opens up about McBrown's Kitchen comeback

Nana Ama McBrown hinted that the show, previously being shown on UTV, will make a comeback on TV3 after a long break.

She gave glory to God for reviving her cooking show, and she hinted that the comeback episode will be aired on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

"We are starting all over again. It has become brand new. It has become beautiful. It has become tasty. And the meals will be extra special," she said on Onua TV.

Sharing more details about the show, Mrs McBrown Mensah stated that it will be aired from 5pm to 6pm every Saturday.

She added that any person can be a guest at McBrown's Kitchen. However, there are arrangements for that.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing the great news to her fans.

Ghanaians react to the great news about McBrown's Kitchen's comeback

Many people who watched the video and heard the news were delighted and overjoyed such that they thanked Nana Ama McBrown for bringing the show back to life.

This comes after the show was halted due to Nana Ama McBrown moving from UTV to Media General's Onua TV on March 13, 2023.

Below are some of the many reactions on social media:

Nana Ama McBrown debunks news about the death of McBrown's Kitchen

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported how Nana Ama McBrown responded to claims that her cooking show would never return on TV.

After she left Despite Media's United Showbiz, which was aired on UTV, the media house stopped airing McBrown's Kitchen.

However, Nana Ama McBrown assured her fervent fans that the cooking show would survive without Despite Media's support.

