Radio/TV presenter AJ Poundz has blamed Akua GMB several months after the former beauty queen's marriage hit the rocks

In a most recent interview with Delay, AJ Poundz claimed her friend Akua GMB admitted that she cheated on her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng

The media personality denied playing any behind-the-scenes Machiavellian manoeuvres that led to the collapse of her friend's marriage

Akua GMB, born Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, and businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng tied the knot not long after she won TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant in 2011.

Her lavish marriage with the business owner, however, collapsed in 2020 over cheating allegations against Akua GMB.

Speaking in a most recent interview on The Delay Show hosted by Delay, AJ Poundz disclosed her friend Akua GMB admitted when her now-ex-husband confronted her about the cheating rumours, which at the time was public knowledge.

AJ Poundz, however, denied playing any role in the collapse of her friend's marriage to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The media personality went on to establish that Akua GMB is mainly responsible for the collapse of her marriage, saying ''no one can destroy your marriage if you don't allow it''.

Adu Safowaa's claims

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Regina Adu Safowaa made revelations about the 'collapsed' marriage of Akua GMB and business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Adu Safowaa who is popularly known as the businessman's 'daughter', the breakup of the marriage was orchestrated by Stacy Amoateng, a known friend of Akua.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM on Friday, February 12, 2021, Adu Safowaa claimed that Dr Oteng himself told her about the breakup at his house at AU Village in Accra.

